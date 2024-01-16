Re-signing Kirk Cousins is a must

After a 13-4 finish in 2022 — including and NFL record 11 wins in one-score games — no one expected the Minnesota Vikings to have a normal season in 2023. And they did not. The team started 0-3 despite phenomenal play from quarterback Kirk Cousins, then won six of their next seven contests even as Cousins went down with a torn Achilles tendon.

From there, it all fell apart. The team lost six of its last seven games as Cousins' numerous replacements could not get the job done. Now, the team enters an interesting offseason. Cousins is a free agent and there is uncertainty as to whether the franchise will re-sign the 36-year-old or let him go.

With this big decision ahead, here are the players the Vikings must make a priority to re-sign for the 2024 season.

2024 free agents Vikings must re-sign

Kirk Cousins (QB)

The biggest quandary the Minnesota Vikings face this offseason is whether to re-sign franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins. The veteran QB was having a phenomenal year, posting a 103.5 passer rating and 18 touchdowns through eight games before his season ended due to a torn Achilles. Cousins is a free agent this winter and will be 36 years old by the time the 2024 season kicks off.

But even with his age and injury history counting against him, Cousins is still the best free-agent quarterback on the market and will be hotly pursued by teams in the hunt for a high-level QB that want to go the veteran route rather than taking their chances in the NFL Draft. After witnessing the calamity that was the Minnesota offense in the second half of the season, it is clear that the remaining in-house quarterbacks are not the answer moving forward for the Vikings.

The Vikings are one of those teams that could look to trade up to the top of the draft and select Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but with pass-catchers Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in their primes, is the franchise going to do that? In terms of what he can provide for the next few seasons, Kirk Cousins is the best quarterback available this offseason via free agency or the draft. Bringing in any other QB will be a downgrade for Minnesota — something the franchise cannot have in a rapidly improving NFC North.

Danielle Hunter (DE)

The Vikings have another difficult decision to make in free agency with star defensive end Danielle Hunter. The 29-year-old Hunter is entering his tenth year in the league but has shown no signs of slowing down. He had a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2023 and led the NFL with 23.5 tackles for a loss. He has Pro Bowl berths in each of his last four full seasons.

If the team lets Hunter go, it will need to spend on a free-agent pass-rusher, so it makes sense to bring back Hunter on a 2-3-year deal.

K.J. Osborn (WR)

A consistent third receiver over the last three seasons, K.J. Osborn is averaging better than 600 yards per season and has 15 touchdowns over the last three years. Re-signing K.J. Osborn ensures that the Vikings will continue to boast a strong group of pass-catchers in 2024.

D.J. Wonnum (DE)

Playing opposite Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum had the most productive season of his career in 2023, totaling eight sacks, 15 QB hits, and 62 total tackles. Minnesota finished 20th in the NFL in sacks this past season, with Wonnum and Hunter providing more than 60% of that production. It is paramount that the Vikings re-sign this pass-rushing duo.