Will Kirk Cousins be back with the Vikings in 2024?

The Minnesota Vikings have some questions to answer this offseason, and one of the biggest is the quarterback position and whether or not Kirk Cousins will return for 2024. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about the situation going into the offseason.

“I think I've been pretty consistent with that,” Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. ” I thought we were playing pretty good football before he got injured. It's the most important position in sports. … Now, ultimately it always comes down to, can you find an agreement that works for all sides and all those things. But as a player, it's certainly my intention to have him back here.”

Adofo-Mensah gave himself some wiggle room with those comments regarding Kirk Cousins, who is entering free agency this offseason. The prevailing thought for a while has been that the Vikings would let Cousins go and find a new quarterback, as the team has attempted to draft young quarterbacks in the past by moving up in the draft with a trade. None have come to fruition.

The Vikings hold the 11th pick in this year's draft, and it is unclear whether or not a quarterback will be available at that pick, or if a trade opportunity is realistic this year.

Cousins was playing very well before tearing his Achilles this year. With limited options, the Vikings could be forced to bring Cousins back. It will be interesting to see if Minnesota brings back Cousins, or if he walks in free agency.