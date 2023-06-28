So you've already burned through our list of the best movies on Paramount+ and still find yourself in need of more binge-worthy content, eh? Well look no further than one tab over on your screen, where the streamer also offers a host of excellent TV programming, including the brand new addition of the entire Showtime library (as an add-on to Paramount+). So sit back and check out our list of the best shows, new and old, available to view on Paramount+ for July 2023 — and then let this article be the last thing you read until you make it through every show on this list!

10. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Huh huh, huh huh reboots are cool. That's right, the MTV Mike Judge classic is back, and as the tagline promises, Beavis and Butt-Head are stupider than ever. But that means they fit in quite well in modern society, as they tackle the latest trends like escape rooms and virtual reality goggles. Beavis and Butt-Head also still spend plenty of time on the couch, though their music video commentary has shrewdly been replaced by watching online video posts instead — a perfect update for the always-on-the-grid generation.

9. Star Trek: Lower Decks

A clever animated retelling of the Star Trek saga from the “lower decks,” the perspectives of the crew mates deemed a little less screen-worthy for the first go-round. It's sci-fi meets Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead meets Upstairs, Downstairs… yet it also feels entirely original.

8. Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone stars as the eponymous “Tulsa King”, aka NY mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who after he gets released from prison is exiled by his boss to Tulsa, OK. The show has a great darkly comedic sensibility, and is a fun vehicle for Sly.

7. Key and Peele

For those of you youngsters who think Jordan Peele is just a horror movie director, check out his comedic chops in the show that made him famous! He and Keegan-Michael Key filmed some truly classic characters and sketches that hold up quite well in this sketch show masterpiece. Grab some popcorn and tune in for the East/West Bowl, and be sure to watch with your friend A.A.Ron.

6. The Offer

For those who've seen the poster for this one and thought it looked a little Godfather-y, you're not wrong. This is the behind the scenes story of the efforts that went into making the film. Centered on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary experiences and difficulties getting the magnum opus of gangster pics off the ground, the show stars the always excellent Miles Teller as Ruddy, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola.

5. iCarly

For those who grew on the zany hijinks of Carly as a teen internet sensation, get ready to watch her and (some of) her friends navigate the challenges of adulthood. Miranda Cosgrove reprises her role as Carly, and brings along enough of the her old gang and a few new friends as well, to make the reboot series worth checking out. Plus, she and Freddie finally get together! I'm guessing they'll serve spaghetti tacos at the wedding.

4. Beverly Hills, 90210

The down-to-earth Walsh twins navigate the treacherous halls of West Beverly High after moving with their family from Minnesota to Beverly Hills… but really it's so, so much more than that. And with all 10 seasons of the Fox 90s staple now streaming, you can relive “Donna Martin graduates!”, “Just because someone knocks, doesn't mean you have to open the door”, and “Jeremy Jordan, all right!” again from the beginning.

3. 1923

The latest Yellowstone origin story, it introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west. And it stars Hellen Mirren and Harrison Ford! What more is there to say?!

2. Yellowjackets

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. See if you can catch all of the Lord of the Flies references in this creepy but riveting must-watch!

1. Freaks and Geeks

This Judd Apatow and Paul Feig-produced masterpiece, about two distinct cliques at a Michigan high school in the 80s, blends humor, heart and drama so well that it achieved cult classic status even after being cancelled by NBC after only one season. Now you can relive every moment and see a young Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, Busy Phillips, James Franco, Martin Starr and John Francis Daley, in the roles that sparked their careers. The soundtrack is amazing as well. So get binge-watching on Paramount+ pronto!