The Tampa Bay Lightning's season has come to an end, marking a second consecutive early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last year, they suffered defeat in Round 1, becoming the first team since the 2004 Ottawa Senators to fall to the Toronto Maple Leafs. This year, their postseason journey was halted by their in-state rival, the Florida Panthers, who clinched the series in five games.

What exactly does the future hold for captain Steven Stamkos, whom the Lightning made their 1st overall selection in the 2008 NHL Draft and has been the face of the franchise ever since? He didn't shy away from voicing his disappointment in the lack of progress in contract negotiations in September, via David Morassutti of Sportsnet.

“To be honest, I’m disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard,” Stamkos lamented. “It was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started.”

There's a very real possibility that he elects to sign elsewhere, which would signify the end of an era. And he'll have no shortage of options and suitors to choose from – let's take a look at the three best situations that he could find himself in should a deal with the Lightning ultimately fail to materialize.

Best Steven Stamkos Destination No. 1: Detroit Red Wings

Stamkos might first consider the Detroit Red Wings, a divisional rival boasting a notable connection. Steve Yzerman, a legendary figure and the architect behind Stamkos' current contract set to expire on July 1, now leads the Red Wings as their general manager.

Furthermore, the Red Wings' head coach, Derek Lalonde, previously served as an assistant during Tampa Bay's victorious Stanley Cup campaigns in 2020 and 2021. This shared history creates a sense of familiarity. Despite narrowly missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, the Red Wings are widely perceived as a team on the ascent, potentially offering Stamkos an intriguing opportunity.

The Red Wings are anticipated to have approximately $30 million in cap space come summer, a portion of which will be allocated to re-signing promising young talents like Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. Despite these commitments, ample room remains for a potential Stamkos acquisition. This is particularly feasible if Detroit optimizes its salary flexibility by parting ways with contracts such as those belonging to Justin Holl, Andrew Copp, and Ville Husso.

Signing in Detroit would give the Red Wings a solid 1-2 punch in the goal-scoring department and take some of the pressure off Alex DeBrincat, who began his first season in the Winged Wheel scorching hot but slowed down considerably as the season went on.

Best Steven Stamkos Destination No. 2: Nashville Predators

The Predators surprised many this season, as they went on an 18-game point streak that helped them secure a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite losing in the opening round to the Vancouver Canucks, it was an exciting time in Music City.

A deal for Stamkos could help to take some of the pressure and responsibility off of Predators forward Filip Forsberg, who reached a new career-high in goals scored this past season with an impressive 48 goals and 94 points. Additionally, Gustav Nyquist isn't guaranteed to replicate his career-best output of 75 points.

At present, the Predators are poised to have around $19-20 million in available cap space. In a league where goal-scoring is highly valued, adding Stamkos to their lineup would offer an instant offensive boost. Moreover, Tennessee, much like Florida, boasts the absence of state income taxes, serving as an additional attraction for professional athletes.

Best Steven Stamkos Destination No. 3: Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs find themselves once again facing the disappointment of an early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, prompting a critical offseason reset that began with the termination of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Speculation is rife that the team's “Core 4” of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares could face restructuring. With Matthews and Nylander embarking on new contracts this fall, attention turns to Marner and Tavares as potential candidates for change. Marner, currently carrying a $10.9 million cap hit, is particularly under scrutiny as his salary could be redirected to address other needs.

In such a scenario, who better to invigorate a franchise striving to break through in the postseason than a seasoned veteran with a knack for goal-scoring and leadership? This description fits none other than Stamkos, the Lightning captain who led his team to consecutive Stanley Cup victories. There's also the fact that Stamkos hails from Markham in Ontario, a short distance from downtown Toronto.