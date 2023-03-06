When the Los Angeles Rams signed Allen Robinson in free agency last offseason, the rest of the NFL let out a collective groan. The Rams had just won Super Bowl 56, and were only finding ways to make themselves stronger. Adding a top-tier outside wide receiver in Robinson made them seemingly unbeatable.

It’s amazing how much things can change in the span of a year. Robinson endured a wildly disappointing debut season with the Rams (33 REC, 339 YDS, 3 TD) which was emblematic of Los Angeles’ season as a whole. Robinson struggled to stay on the field, as he only played in ten games, and he never really got on the same page as Matthew Stafford or whichever backup quarterback Los Angeles was forced to trot onto the field.

With the Rams having no success in utilizing Robinson, and looking to rebuild themselves a bit this offseason, the team has granted Robinson permission to explore a trade out of LA this offseason. So with Robinson set to be on the move after just one season with the Rams, let’s take a look at the three best trade destinations for the talented wideout and see where he could end up landing.

The Green Bay Packers have some bigger fish to fry before they consider a trade for Robinson, as they have to find out what star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future plans are. But regardless of who is going to be throwing passes for the Packers next season, they are going to need to bring in some more targets for their offense this offseason.

After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, the Packers never truly replaced their star wide receiver. As a result, the pass-catching corps was pieced together, and while Green Bay’s offense kind of figured things out towards the end of the season, it ultimately didn’t matter considering they missed the playoffs entirely.

Adding a proven top-tier talent whose value is lower than normal could be a shrewd, under the radar move for the Packers. They have a star in the making in Christian Watson, but they are likely going to lose Allen Lazard in free agency, so it’s clear they need to beef up their wide receiver room. As a result, a trade here could make a lot of sense for Green Bay.

The Kansas City Chiefs just won Super Bowl 57, but that doesn’t mean they are going to rest on their laurels this offseason and watch their competition get better. The Chiefs don’t have a ton of weaknesses they need to address as we enter the offseason, but they could certainly use more help at wide receiver, especially given what could happen in free agency.

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last offseason, the Chiefs didn’t really replace him, but it turns out they didn’t have to. They pieced together their wide receiver room, but with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman potentially heading for the exit door in free agency, it may be time to make some more additions to Patrick Mahomes’ pass-catching corps.

Robinson is your prototypical outside receiver, and he could offer a different type of threat the Chiefs haven’t really had in their offense during the Mahomes era. Kansas City could try to run it back and re-sign Smith-Schuster and Hardman, but it feels like this is a perfect opportunity for them to make some upgrades at wide receiver, and they could do just that by trading for Robinson here.

The New England Patriots did not take the step forward they were hoping to take in 2022, and a big reason for that was because of their offense. This offseason, their primary goal has to be to find a way to make life easier for third-year quarterback Mac Jones. What better way to do that than going out and trading for a talented wide receiver like Allen Robinson?

The Patriots wide receiver corps was not good in 2022, and they could get even worse with Jakobi Meyers hitting free agency. New England has already been heavily linked to top wide receiver trade targets such as DeAndre Hopkins, and with Meyers potentially departing, it makes sense that they would also be interested in Robinson considering how frequently he has been tied to New England over the years.

The Patriots need just about everything in their wide receiver room, and adding a top tier outside target in Robinson could be just what the doctor ordered. This move likely wouldn’t cost the Pats much, and would further their goal of helping out Jones. Robinson might not have a very robust market after his poor showing in 2022, but if there’s one team that will surely be interested in him, it’s New England, which could end up being his top landing spot.