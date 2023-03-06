Los Angeles Rams’ Allen Robinson could be on the move in 2023 after a tough season for the veteran wide receiver in California.

“The Rams have given WR Allen Robinson’s agents permission to seek a trade, and L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday morning. “Robinson is still only 29. Another big-name veteran potentially leaving L.A.”

Robinson signed a three-year deal with Los Angeles last year, but had just 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games before going on injured reserve in November.

It was a disastrous season overall for the Rams, who finished 5-12 in the NFC West after winning Super Bowl LVI in Feb. 2022. Part of that was due to Cooper Kupp going down with injury, as well as a really tough season for Matt Stafford, but things clearly need to change for the franchise in 2023.

“It was clear that the fit between the two sides was not right last season, and even losing Cooper Kupp’s target share didn’t seem to help Robinson get any traction,” wrote The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue last week.

“Robinson never went above 63 yards in any game last season. The Rams might have to eat a hefty chunk of his contract to be able to deal him after last season. Robinson had an $18.05 million cap number for 2023.”

There’s already been talk about the team looking to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason, and this report points to bigger changes coming after last campaign.

It looks more and more likely that Allen Robinson will be on a new team in 2023, as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured foot.