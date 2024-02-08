Does Brad Stevens have another trick up his sleeve?

The Boston Celtics have done it again. Brad Stevens made his first move of the 2024 NBA trade deadline by acquiring Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Lamar Stevens and two future secound-round picks. What's scary is that he doesn't appear to be done. The Celtics, the best team in basketball this season, could still get better with a few more moves up Stevens' sleeve ahead of Thursday's deadline.

The Celtics boast the best top-six in the NBA with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading an elite supporting cast featuring Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford. Now, Boston just improved its frontcourt depth by adding Tillman to the mix. Still, the Celtics could use more depth on the wings and in the backcourt.

Stevens still has plenty of assets to work with. After sending a 2027 second-rounder (via Atlanta) and a 2030 second-rounder (via Dallas) to the Grizzlies, the Celtics still have three second-round picks and two first-round picks they can trade to make another upgrade. In addition to their draft capital, Boston also has a traded player exception worth $6.2 million that came from trading Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks last summer. That TPE could come in handy to bring in a veteran on a cheap deal.

The Celtics still have plenty of time to work their magic before the clock hits 3:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday. With that said, here are other trades the Boston Celtics can still make after acquiring Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies.

Celtics trade for Otto Porter Jr.

The Celtics can trade for Otto Porter Jr. from the Toronto Raptors to further boost their wing depth. The veteran is earning $6.2 million this season, which slots him right in the Grant Williams TPE. Boston can send Toronto a second rounder or two in exchange for the 30-year-old.

Porter has been injured for much of the last two seasons. But when he is healthy, he has proven that he can make a difference on a championship team.

The Celtics witnessed that themselves just two years ago, when Porter, who was a member of the Golden State Warriors, started three games in the 2022 NBA Finals. Porter didn't produce much during that six-game series, but his presence allowed Stephen Curry to operate with more space to do his magic.

Porter averaged only 5.2 points during the Finals, but did connect on 56.3 percent of his three-pointers in 16.9 minutes per game. Boston won't need a game-changer, just a reliable hand who they can trust with some spot minutes in important games. Porter fits the bill well as a former NBA champion.

For the Celtics, he'll come in as a reserve wing behind Tatum and Brown and provide more size for them in the front court. He will also help them the space the floor as well as help crash the glass.

Boston must remain wary of Porter's injury history, however. The Warriors were lucky enough to have him healthy through much of the 2021-22 season. But other than his stint in Golden State, the former No. 3 overall pick has struggled with injuries through much of his career.

Boston makes a deal with 76ers

Stevens could also look to do business with Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers. If the Celtics intend to bolster their wing depth, Danuel House Jr. or Furkan Korkmaz could be solid options. House is earning $4.3 million this season, while Korkmaz is bringing home $5.3 million, so either of them should fit in that Grant Williams TPE.

House has carved out a pretty solid role in Nick Nurse's rotation, averaging 15.0 minutes on a nightly basis. But if Morey can get a second-round pick out of him, perhaps he'd considers making a trade for the 6-foot-6 wing. House has some solid two-way ability as he can both knock down the occasional three-ball and provide hustle and energy on the defensive end. For his career, he has shot 35.9 percent from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Korkmaz has been lost in the shuffle in Philadelphia. He is averaging less than 10 minutes per game for the second year in a row. At his best, Korkmaz is a solid sniper from beyond the arc. He had his best year during the 2019-20 season, where he appeared in 72 games and played nearly 22 minutes a night. That year, he averaged a career-best 9.8 points, while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per game.

Both won't play significant roles in the playoffs, but they should be more reliable veterans on the wings than some of Boston's other options on their roster.