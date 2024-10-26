The Dallas Cowboys just don't have the juice this season. They're 3-3 and heading into a massive game with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.If they lose to the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, they're going to be staring at a losing record with tough games against the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans next on the slate. So, what does that mean for the Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline?

This thing could get real ugly in a hurry, but owner Jerry Jones could also pool together some money and assets and make a trade or two that could help his Cowboys turn this season around in a real way.

They say that everything is bigger in Texas and that's certainly true in Dallas. Here are two big trades that could help get the Cowboys back on track.

The Cowboys should trade for defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson

One of the many disappointing things about the Cowboys this season is that their rushing defense has been subpar. They're giving up 143.2 yards per game on the ground through six games, which means Dallas has the fifth-worst rushing defense in the NFL.

The Cowboys need a big body they can throw in the middle of the defense to play alongside second-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith (10 tackles) and veteran Osa Odighizuwa (nine tackles and .5 sacks).

In a trade speculation piece by Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini on “The Athletic”, a proposed trade for the Cowboys brought in Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson for a conditional fifth or sixth-round pick from Dallas.

Despite the ongoing narrative of a failed season, Dallas sits just a few games out of the division lead at 3-3. The impending returns of Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland will help, but aren’t enough to fix a run defense that is by far the league’s worst,” the duo wrote. “Tomlinson offers Dallas a 30-year-old defensive tackle whom PFF ranks in the top 75th percentile at his position. With no guaranteed money past this season, a rental to help their run game would be a logical move.”

Tomlinson would be a rental, but he's a big rental (literally) at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds. He'd add some much-needed beef to the middle of the Cowboys' defense and with Micah Parsons hopefully returning soon, perhaps Dallas can start getting some real push on the defensive line again.

Former No. 2 pick Chase Young would provide help for the pass-rush

Another player the Cowboys should consider trading for is former No. 2 overall pick (2020 NFL Draft) Chase Young, who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints.

There's a strong case to be made that Young has played far below the expectations of him and that's why Washington traded him to San Francisco last season. He did end up pitching in 2.5 sacks for the 49ers on their run to the Super Bowl, though, and that included a sack in the Super Bowl itself.

Young has played in every game for the Saints this season, so he's healthy, and he has 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks to his name to date. With DeMarcus Lawrence joining Parsons in the banged-up department, the Cowboys could absolutely use a bit more help in the pass-rush department, and Young would be a nice low-risk, high-reward addition.

In a trade block big board piece on Bleacher Report, writer Kristopher Knox the Detroit Lions, as well as the Cowboys, as a potential suitor for Young.

It makes sense for the 2-5 Saints as well, because their season is starting to look broken and they're now likely looking ahead to a 2025 season in which they're expected to be massively over the salary cap.

Trading Young could help the Saints start to build a new war chest.

Trading pass-rusher Chase Young, who is on a one-year, $13 million deal, would provide no 2025 cap relief. However, it would net the Saints some valuable draft capital. Young has tallied 1.5 sacks and 13 quarterback pressures in seven games this season,” Knox wrote. The Dallas Cowboys, who are dealing with the injuries of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, should also be interested. Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina coached Young with the Commanders in 2022 and 2023.”

There's a need here for the Cowboys as well as a connection to Young via Jeff Zgonina. Now, Jones will have to pony something up in order to keep Young from going to a pass-rush-needy team like the Lions. The Cowboys need help just as much, if not more, so it's imperative that Jones takes this potential trade piece seriously.