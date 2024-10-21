The Dallas Cowboys have been playing without their best player over the last few weeks, but they could be getting him back soon. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons has missed two games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 4.

Parsons had never missed a game due to injury in his career before the Cowboys' last two contests without him, which they split. He is now trying to work his way back for a massive meeting next Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, but the decision may not be entirely up to him according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“It's still in the air, obviously there’s more than just me, I got to clear it with Britt, the coaches, the head coach,” Parsons said, per Watkins. “They want to make sure obviously there’s so many more games left and I come back for the best results. Sometimes its not always the players it’s the people the higher paid grade (that make the decision).”

Parsons hasn't met his standard statistically this season, recording just one sack so far, but his presence on the field has been sorely missed by the Cowboys.

Who needs to win Cowboys vs. 49ers more?

The Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 8 between the Cowboys and the 49ers pits two very desperate teams against each other. Both teams are coming off of ugly losses (even though the Cowboys had a bye week) and are looking for something to get some positive energy back around them. A win in a big rivalry game would do just that.

The Cowboys are coming off of a bye and possibly getting Micah Parsons back, but they're now preparing to run up against a team that has dominated them in recent years. The 49ers eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs in 2022-23 and blasted them on Sunday Night Football last season, so Dallas is trying to avoid a similar fate. However, the team hasn't been performing up to snuff so far this year, squeaking by a few bad teams and getting dominated by the Lions and Ravens.

The 49ers are just one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West race, and they already won the first meeting between the two teams. As a result, they likely don't need this win quite as badly, but the vibes around the team are bad after an ugly loss to the Chiefs. The 49ers are also recovering from yet another skill position injury after Brandon Aiyuk went down with what looks like a serious knee injury.

For standings reasons, the Cowboys probably need this game more than the 49ers because they have more ground to make up in their division, and it would also help them a ton to finally get over the hump against this version of the 49ers. However, the 49ers will be desperate to get back to .500 after a rough start to the season.