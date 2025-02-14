The Detroit Red Wings lost some key pieces in NHL Free Agency, especially offensively. David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere signed elsewhere once the market opened on July 1. And to replace the goals lost, the Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko to hopefully bring some of them back to the lineup.

Tarasenko inked a two-year contract with the Winged Wheel in NHL Free Agency. He is signed to a $4.75 million cap hit, which felt reasonable on a short-term deal, even if it was a bit high. Moreover, Detroit gave Tarasenko a no-trade clause, giving him control over his next steps.

Neither side expected to be at this point when that contract was signed. The Red Wings certainly felt they could compete for a Wild Card spot in the East. It took some time, but Detroit entered the 4 Nations break holding onto the East's final Wild Card spot. Tarasenko, though, has not fit in with the team as both sides hoped.

Tarasenko struggled early in the season and scored 13 points before Detroit made a coaching change on Boxing Day. He has looked more dangerous with the puck since Todd McLellan took over behind the bench. However, this has only amounted to three goals and nine points since December 26.

The Red Wings are reportedly willing to trade Tarasenko before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And his experience could lend itself well to a contending team. With this in mind, here are two of the best landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Panthers could reunite with Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko joined the Red Wings from the Florida Panthers in NHL Free Agency. The Panthers traded for Tarasenko at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline as they chased a Stanley Cup. Their chase was successful. Florida won the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history. And their veteran trade acquisition won it for the second time in his career.

Tarasenko didn't exactly light up the scoresheet in Sunrise. However, he certainly made an impact during their postseason run. He scored six goals and 14 points in 19 regular season games. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added five goals and nine points in 24 contests.

The Red Wings forward could rekindle his game in Florida this season. The Panthers are battling the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division crown. And Tarasenko could provide a necessary offensive boost as the games become more competitive following the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Panthers lack salary cap space, which makes this trade difficult. In any event, they know this player, and they've had success with him. Bringing him back into the fold would be a smart move leading into March 7th.

The Senators make a ton of sense

As mentioned, the Panthers traded for Vladimir Tarasenko at last year's trade deadline. The team they acquired him from? The Ottawa Senators. Ottawa signed the veteran winger to a one-year contract in NHL Free Agency before the 2023-24 campaign.

The Senators did not go anywhere last year, which led them to trade Tarasenko. This season, however, is a different story. Ottawa entered the 4 Nations break occupying the top Wild Card spot in the East. In fact, they lead the Red Wings by one point in the Wild Card race.

However, the Senators are in need of a scoring winger. Perron, who signed with the team in free agency, has played fewer than 20 games this year. Moreover, Michael Amadio has not provided a ton of offense in his debut season in Ottawa.

Things did not go too well the first time for Tarasenko in Ottawa. This could lead him to vetoing a trade to the Canada's capital city. However, with things going better in 2024-25 than they did a year ago, maybe the two-time Stanley Cup champion would be more willing to rejoin the Senators.