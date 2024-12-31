The Detroit Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko in NHL Free Agency hoping he could help improve their offense. Detroit lost winger David Perron and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on July 1. And they needed to replace the goals those two players provided. Tarasenko has not worked out in Hockeytown to this point. But new head coach Todd McLellan believes the veteran winger has something left to give.

McLellan spoke with the media following Monday's practice. He addressed Tarasenko, who has four goals in 35 games so far this year. The veteran winger has not scored in 12 games. And has had an overall disappointing season in Detroit. In saying this, the new Red Wings bench boss believes Tarasenko will find his stride at some point soon.

“Vladdy has scored 40 goals in this league, he’s won Cups, he was brought here to provide some of that and he will,” McLellan said, via MLive reporter Ansar Khan. “In my 72 hours around Vladdy, I’ve really liked Vladdy. He’s got a great personality and I think he’s a very cerebral individual. He thinks a lot about situations. Sometimes those guys with new coaching staffs and new teammates and new teams it takes a little while longer because they’re trying to analyze everything. … I think it will come for Vladdy.”

Vladimir Tarasenko has a solid track record in the NHL

Vladimir Tarasenko, as Todd McLellan mentioned, is an accomplished goal scorer. He has reached the 40-goal plateau once while scoring more than 30 times on five separate occasions. Tarasenko also has two Stanley Cups to his name. He won his first in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and the second with the Florida Panthers back in June.

This track record and experience are what interested the Red Wings in NHL Free Agency. Detroit had one of the best offenses in the NHL during the 2023-24 campaign. And they believed adding Tarasenko could help the team maintain their previous form.

Unfortunately, it hasn't worked. But there is hope for a turnaround moving forward. Tarasenko struggled mightily under head coach Derek Lalonde, who the Red Wings fired on Boxing Day. Working with a veteran coach in Todd McLellan could help him regain his form and scoring touch for the second half of the season.

The Red Wings are trying to salvage their season, and Tarasenko is looking to do the same. Only time will tell if he can rebound offensively in 2024-25. Perhaps he will make an impact on New Year's Eve when Detroit plays host to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their final scheduled game of the 2024 calendar year.