And now that the show has ended, it won't win one.

Better Call Saul has a new record with the Emmys — but it's not exactly something to be thrilled over.

The show has been well-received by audiences and critics. So much so that it's earned 53 Emmy nominations. However, it's never won a single one, E! News reports. This makes it the Emmys most snubbed show of all time — a new record.

Better Call Saul sets new Emmy record for never winning despite nominations

Recently, it was up for four Primetime Emmy awards. It included Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

It's not all bad, though. The show has won awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

However, the show is over now that season six is done. So, it will go on record for no Emmy wins.

Actress Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created, and Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on the show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do.”

Gould is the co-creator, finale writer, and director.

She said, “I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say, who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here.' But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what.”

Despite the Emmy snub, Better Call Saul will be remembered for being a timeless classic.