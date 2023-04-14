The Peabody Awards’ board of jurors announced the 42 nominees for this year’s Peabodys in entertainment, arts, children’s/youth, podcast/radio, interactive & immersive, and public service, joining the 27 news and documentary nominees announced earlier this week. Among the nominees are television series like Better Call Saul, Abbott Elementary, and Andor, as well as new and emerging media including podcasts and interactive and immersive experiences. PBS leads the nomination field with 13, followed by HBO Max with six and Apple TV+ with four, per Deadline.

The winners of the 83rd Peabody Awards announcement is on May 9th, with a ceremony taking place on June 11th at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

The Peabody Awards’ board of jurors, consisting of 17 members, unanimously voted to select the nominees, chosen from a pool of over 1,200 entries in various categories. According to the Peabody Awards, this year’s nominees focused on issues such as mental health, mass shootings, indigenous representation, transgender rights, and the war in Ukraine.

Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, stated, “Peabody is dedicated to recognizing compelling stories across the media landscape, from hilarious and heartfelt comedies to interactive and immersive stories that leverage technology to create gripping narratives. We’re thrilled to nominate each of these remarkable pieces of media and to honor the forward-thinking Shari Frilot with our inaugural Visionary Award.”

The Peabody Awards recognize outstanding achievements in storytelling across various media platforms, including television, radio, and online. The awards are one of the highest honors in the media industry and are often predictors of future critical success.

The 83rd Peabody Awards will honor stories that tackle pressing social issues and offer unique and innovative perspectives on the world. With a diverse range of nominees, the Peabody Awards are a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on society.