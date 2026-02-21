ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our betting prediction and pick series for NBA Saturday as we take a look at the final game of today's slate between cross-conference powers. The Houston Rockets (34-20) will take on the New York Knicks (35-21) for the first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Charlotte Hornets 105-101. They've gone a positive 6-4 over their last 10 games, meeting the Knicks for the first time as the slight road betting underdogs.

The New York Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, losing their last game to the Detroit Pistons 126-111. They're 7-3 over their last 10 games and looking to bounce back at home following their third-consecutive loss to the Detroit Pistons.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds

Rockets: +3.5 (-115)

Knicks: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

New York: Miles McBride (core – OUT)

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 22-8 at home this season. The Houston Rockets are 16-13 on the road.

The Knicks are 33-15 as betting favorites. The Rockets have gone 3-2 as underdogs.

The Knicks are 31-26 ATS overall, 20-10 ATS at home. The Rockets are 23-31 ATS overall, 15-14 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 8-2 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Rockets.

The Rockets are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.

The Knicks are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Houston's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of New York's last seven.

Keys to Rockets vs. Knicks Matchup

Both teams have been very solid over their last 10 games, but the Knicks most recently couldn't get over the hump of beating their rivals in the Detroit Pistons. They're 0-3 against Detroit this season, but they're poised for a much better performance at home this time around. The Knicks have been one of the more successful teams in the league this season on their home floor, not only winning games but covering the betting spreads as well. Look for a big bounce back effort this time around.

The Rockets have also been consistent through the All-Star break with Kevin Durant serving as their leading scorer in six of their last five games. Alperen Sengun continues to be their most consistent player on both ends of the floor, but the emergence of Jabari Smith Jr. as a huge rebounding threat has really added a new layer to this roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggled to contain Pistons' Paul Reed during his last matchup, failing to take advantage of a front court missing both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Towns ranks second in the NBA in RPG (11.2), but his defensive efforts have oftentimes been questionable in stopping the opposing big man from scoring. Expect a bounce back game from him in this one as he'll have to be much more physical against this long Rockets' lineup.

The Rockets should be able to contain Jalen Brunson on the defensive end with a guard like Amen Thompson matched up against him. While the Knicks may be the stronger team on the wings with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, the Rockets will have the stronger presence in the paint and mid-range game behind Kevin Durant.

Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

When it comes down to these two teams, rebounding will be the biggest factor of success for either side. The Rockets lead the league in rebounds per game (48.5) and while the Knicks aren't far behind at fourth overall (46.2 per game), there could be a serious discrepancy in this game if Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun are able to out-pace Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

Mitchell Robinson will prove to be crucial for the Knicks during this game, but the offensive production from Karl-Anthony Towns should be a bigger focal point as they're a much better team when he's able to be productive from beyond the arc as well. As for Jalen Brunson, he should be able to continue scoring at a high rate, but Amen Thompson will offer stern resistance in guarding him. If Brunson has an off-game, it'll be tough for them to overcome the consistent scoring out of the Rockets.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Houston Rockets to cover the spread on the road as underdogs. The total is set rather low, so expect both teams to play hard on offensive while hitting over.

Final Rockets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +2.5 (-115); OVER 219.5 (-110)