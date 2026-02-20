ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Battle of Los Angeles headlines Friday night at Crypto.com Arena as the Clippers (27-28) take on the Lakers (33-21) in a Pacific Division clash with real postseason implications. The Clippers hold a 2-1 edge in the season series but enter on the second night of a back-to-back after a dramatic 115-114 upset over Denver. This marks the fourth meeting of a series dominated by home teams.

The Lakers return from the All-Star break well-rested, having last routed Dallas 124-104 behind LeBron James’ 28-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double. They are 11-1 in their last 12 games when James records at least 12 assists. With Luka Doncic available and Deandre Ayton set to return, the Lakers look to capitalize on fresher legs. Meanwhile, the Clippers aim to extend their six-game division winning streak despite the scheduling disadvantage.

Clippers vs. Lakers betting odds

Clippers: +6.5, -108

Lakers: -6.5, -112

Over: 224.5, -108

Under: 224.5, -108

Clippers vs. Lakers key injuries

Clippers: G Darius Garland (Toe), G Bradley Beal (Hip)

Lakers: N/A

Clippers vs. Lakers betting trends

The Clippers and Lakers have played each other 61 times since the 2010-11 season. Interestingly enough, the Clippers have an overwhelming 42-19 edge in those head-to-head matchups. The Clippers have also averaged +7.1 points per game against the Lakers over those contests. So far this season, the Lakers have dropped two of their three meetings with the Clippers. The Purple & Gold last beat the Clippers in November, 135-118, at home. Strangely enough, the home team has won in each of their last five games. The last time the visiting team won was back in February 2025, 122-97, in favor of the Lakers. Entering this game, the Clippers have won four of their last five games, including big wins over the Nuggets, Rockets, and Timberwolves. The Lakers, meanwhile, just snapped a two-game slump after a big win over the Mavericks.

Several betting trends do indicate that the Clippers and Lakers could have a close matchup:

LeBron James has made two or more three-pointers in each of the Lakers' last 10 games as favorites against the Clippers.

Austin Reaves has recorded four or more rebounds in each of his last 18 appearances with the Lakers as favorites.

Kawhi Leonard has recorded eight or more rebounds in each of the Clippers' last five road games.

Each of the Lakers' last four games as home favorites have gone UNDER the total points line.

2025 records:

Clippers: 27-28 straight up, 28-27 ATS; Lakers: 33-21 straight up, 28-24-2 ATS

Over/Under:

Clippers 28-27; Lakers 30-24

Keys to Clippers vs. Lakers matchup

Los Angeles Clippers

Manage the fatigue:

Playing their second game in 24 hours after an emotional win over Denver, the Clippers must find their legs early. Leonard will likely dictate a slower tempo. They will try to minimize transition sequences and conserve energy for late-game execution.

Exploit the perimeter:

The Lakers have struggled at times against stretch forwards. John Collins and Brook Lopez must space the floor. That could force Ayton and other rim protectors to defend away from the paint. Opening driving lanes will be critical for Bennedict Mathurin and Leonard.

Elite free-throw shooting:

The Clippers lead the NBA in free-throw percentage (83.2%). In what should be a physical rivalry game, capitalizing at the line is non-negotiable.

Los Angeles Lakers

Unleash the star trio:

With Doncic, James, and Reaves healthy and off restrictions, the Lakers’ offensive ceiling is at its highest. They average 118.7 points per game at home, which is fifth-best in the league. They should look to attack early and often.

Paint dominance:

If Ayton is fully integrated, the Lakers must punish the Clippers inside. The Clippers rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding, and second-chance points could swing momentum quickly.

Capitalize on rest:

Eight days of rest is a luxury in February. Expect the Lakers to push pace, test the Clippers’ transition defense, and force their veteran rotation to defend multiple actions per possession.

Clippers vs. Lakers prediction and pick

The Clippers have been resilient, winning 20 of their last 29 games. That said, the scheduling disadvantage looms large. They expended significant emotional and physical energy to edge Denver last night. Now, they must turn around against a fully rested Lakers squad at home.

Expect Golden State’s earlier chaos? Not tonight. This will be deliberate early. However, once the Lakers’ depth and tempo begin to press, the cracks should show.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James operating in tandem is simply too much for a tired Clippers defense to contain for four quarters.

Final score prediction: Lakers 118, Clippers 109

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Over/Under: Over 224.5