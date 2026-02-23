ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head towards the Western Conference for this next tilt. The Utah Jazz (18-39) will take on the Houston Rockets (34-21) with the four-game series tied at 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Jazz-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently thirteenth in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the Memphis Grizzlies 123-114. They're 3-7 over their last 10 games and following recent trades, still waiting for their lineup to get healthy and back to full strength during this season's second half.

The Houston Rockets occupy the four-spot in the Western standings, falling 108-106 to the New York Knicks in their last outing. They're a moderate 6-4 over their last 10 games, but have been struggling all season to cover the betting spread as the home favorites in this one.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds

Utah Jazz: +13.5 (-112)

Houston Rockets: -13.5 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-105)

Under: 229.5 (-115)

Jazz vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Utah: Lauri Markkanen (illness – Probable) / Keyonte George (ankle – Questionable) / Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee – OUT) / Walker Kessler (shoulder – OUT) / Jusuf Nurkic (nose – OUT)

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Jae'Sean Tate (knee – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 18-7 at home this season. The Utah Jazz are 7-21 on the road.

The Rockets have gone 31-18 as betting favorites. The Jazz are 13-37 as underdogs.

The Rockets are 24-31 ATS overall, 8-17 ATS at home. The Jazz are 31-26 ATS overall, 15-13 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Jazz. The Jazz are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Jazz are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

The Rockets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Utah's last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Houston's last seven games.

Keys to Jazz vs. Rockets Matchup

While the Houston Rockets come into this game as double-digit betting favorites, the Jazz actually won the most recent meeting outright 133-125 on their home floor. Thanks to low expectations, the Jazz have been positive in terms of their record against the spread and will have 13 points to work with in this game. The opposite is true of the Houston Rockets as they've mostly struggled to keep up with lofty betting spreads and expectations as the better team on paper night in and night out.

The Jazz will be missing some serious key players like Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, and newly-acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. Lauri Markkanen is ‘probable' to make this start, but he's the only reason this betting spread isn't touching 20 points. His 26.7 PPG is tenth-most among all NBA players, a huge sign of his continued improvement over the years evolving into one of the most versatile forwards in the game.

The Rockets, however, have a very long line up and they're the best team in the NBA when it comes to rebounding (48.4/game) the ball. The Jazz rank right around the middle of the pack in terms of their play on the boards, but missing three key big men and two of their best rebounders will certainly hurt their chances in this one.

Kevin Durant has hit a new scoring gear for the Rockets as of late, leading the team in scoring in six of their last seven games, including the last four consecutively. Alperen Sengun should see a solid matchup down low and expect him to go at Markkanen immediately as he tries to force Utah's best player into foul trouble.

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Despite this being a close series throughout the season with both teams earning a win over one another, the Houston Rockets are the clear favorite heading into this one with a double-digit point advantage. Watch for Kevin Durant to once again serve as their leading scorer, but Alperen Sengun shouldn't be too far behind in terms of leading the offense.

While the Jazz have played well against the Rockets in the past, they may be too hindered by injury during this game to have a chance on the road. They've been solid against the betting spread for the most part, but the Rockets are much healthier and playing at a high level with Jabari Smith Jr. performing on the glass.

For our final betting prediction, we'll roll with the Houston Rockets to get the win and cover at home. It's a wide spread to work with, but I don't see anyone on the Jazz effectively stopping the consistent scoring from both Durant and Sengun.

Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -13.5 (-108); OVER 229.5 (-105)