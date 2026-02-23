ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's short slate of NBA action, this next showdown taking place in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings (12-46) will hope to avoid a season sweep against the Memphis Grizzlies (21-34) in their fourth and final meeting. Check our NBA odds series for the Kings-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are dead-last in the Western Conference, most recently losing 139-122 to the San Antonio Spurs. They're on a terrible losing streak of 16 games and will hope to avoid yet another season sweep as they continue their current road stand.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently eleventh in the Western standings, falling 136-120 to the Miami Heat during their last outing. As the betting favorites in this matchup once again, they'll hope for a much-needed win after going 3-7 over their last 10 games.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds

Sacramento Kings: +2.5 (-102)

Memphis Grizzlies: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 232.5 (-112)

Under: 232.5 (-108)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Key Injuries

Sacramento: Dylan Cardwell (ankle – OUT) / De'Andre Hunter (eye – OUT) / Zach LaVine (finger – OUT) / Domantas Sabonis (knee – OUT)

Memphis: Ty Jerome (illness – Questionable) / Kyle Anderson (knee – Doubtful) / Santi Aldama (knee – OUT) / Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger – OUT) / Brandon Clarke (calf – OUT) / Cedric Coward (knee – OUT) / Zach Edey (ankle – OUT) / Ja Morant (elbow – OUT)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Memphis Grizzlies are at 12-15 home this season. The Sacramento Kings are 3-26 on the road.

The Grizzlies are 13-6 as betting favorites. The Kings have gone 9-43 when listed as underdogs.

The Grizzlies are 25-30 ATS overall, 12-15 ATS at home. The Kings are 22-36 ATS overall, 10-19 ATS on the road.

The Kings have gone 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Kings are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The Kings have lost their last 10 consecutive games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Grizzlies' last nine games.

Keys to Kings vs. Grizzlies Matchup

Neither team is in a good position heading into this game as the Memphis Grizzlies are missing key starters like Santi Aldama and Ja Morant to injuries. This is in addition to the season-long injuries they've seen to Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey, so their bench players and reserves have gotten some meaningful minutes throughout this recent stretch. They recent signed Rayan Rupert to a 10-day contract to help with the efforts, but they should be led by the likes of GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, and Taylor Hendricks throughout this game.

The Sacramento Kings are in the midst of their worst stretch in franchise history, 16 games without a win and heading into this game as the underdogs once again. Their 3-26 record on the road has been abysmal, but it's surprising to see such lack of results with former All-Stars like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan out on the floor. Domantas Sabonis has clearly been the cornerstone of this franchise since arriving and given his injuries throughout this season, it makes sense that the Kings are in this current position.

It's worth noting that the two previous meetings between these two teams, both in Sacramento, were decided by single-digits and won by the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were much healthier during each of those three outings, but it's clear their defensive efforts have stifled the Kings for the most part. This time around, expect the Kings to score more efficiently, but there's no promises their defense will be able to hold up through all four quarters.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Neither team has a great shot at winning this game and although the Kings seem to have the better starting lineup on paper, their record on the road makes them a serious liability in this spot. Furthermore, they haven't been able to buy a win over the last 16 games, so they're not the best team to be backing right now with any sort of money.

The Grizzlies haven't been stellar in covering the spread in their own right, but three points at home should be a manageable margin given their ability to play as a team. However, for our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Sacramento Kings to pick up this win and break their historic losing streak.

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +2.5 (-102); UNDER 232.5 (-108)