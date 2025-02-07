ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to Motown on Friday to face the Detroit Pistons. It will be a showdown at Little Caesars Arena as we share our NBA odds series and make a 76ers-Pistons prediction and pick.

The 76ers lead the head-to-head series 234-159. The Sixers are 9-1 over their past 10 games, including 4-1 over five games in Detroit. So far, the 76ers and Pistons have split the two games this season, with the road team winning each. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 111-96 in their last battle on November 30, 2024.

Here are the 76ers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pistons Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -142

Detroit Pistons: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Joel Embiid returned with a bang this week, going off for 29 points and 10 assists. While he did not play on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, he likely will suit up this Friday against the Pistons. Paul George has a finger injury that he is playing through. While he likely may play on Friday, keep an eye on that as the game gets closer.

When the Sixers beat the Pistons in November, they did it without Embiid. However, they did not have to face Cade Cunningham, which was significant. The game started fast as the 76ers exploded to a 37-20 first-quarter lead. While they allowed the Pistons to close the gap to 57-52 at halftime, they turned it up in the third quarter to build a 20-point lead and held firmly.

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points while shooting 11 for 24, including 5 for 10 from the triples. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre added 14 points while shooting 6 for 11. George had 11 points. Curiously, their top bench scorer in that game, KJ Martin, is now with the Pistons and will play against them. That means Ricky Council IV will hope to replicate his 17 points from last time.

The Sixers shot 49.14 percent from the floor, including 35.5 percent from the triples. Also, they held the Pistons to 38.5 percent, including 27.5 percent from beyond the arc. The 76ers also shot 72.7 percent from the floor. Likewise, they won the board battle 50-42, including 12 offensive boards. The Sixers had nine steals and blocked eight shots. Ultimately, the one negative was the 14 turnovers. They hope to rectify that.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can shoot the rock well and get off to another hot start. Then, they need to defend Cunningham and not let him go off.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

Cunningham is the star in Detroit and has put this team on his back. Unsurprisingly, the Pistons lost when they did not have him but won in Philadelphia when he was available.

The Pistons actually started slowly in that win, falling 26-22 early. Then, they had a good second quarter, where they scored 32 points to build a 54-45 halftime lead. A good third quarter helped put this thing away. Jaden Ivey scored 23 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 3 for 7 from the triples, to lead the Pistons. Likewise, Cunningham had 22 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris added 18 points, while Tim Hardway Jr. finished with 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 from the floor,

The Pistons shot 46.2 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they held the Sixers to 41.8 percent, including 28.6 percent from the three-point line. Maxey was the only Sixers player who had more than 13 points. Meanwhile, the Pistons also won the board battle 49-37, including 12 on offense. The Pistons also had four steals and blocked four shots.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Cunningham can continue scoring points and leading the way while others help him. Then, they must continue to defend the paint and not let the Sixers get easy opportunities at the basket.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are 19-29-2 against the spread, while the Pistons are 26-23-2 against the spread. Additionally, the Sixers are 10-13-1 against the spread on the road, while the Pistons are 11-13-1 against the spread at home. The 76ers are 14-16 against the spread when facing the conference, while the Pistons are 18-18-1 against the spread when facing the conference.

The 76ers got Embiid back. Yet, this team still has a lot of work to do. The Pistons are fighting for a playoff spot and have already improved leaps and bounds from last season. Therefore, I expect the Pistons to go out here and cover the spread at home against the 76ers.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons +2.5 (-112)