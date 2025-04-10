ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Los Angeles Angels look to continue their hot start to the season when they take on the Houston Astros to open their series on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick.

Angels-Astros Projected Starters

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Ronel Blanco

Jack Kochanowicz – (1-0) with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Kochanowicz earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

2025 Road Splits: Took a no-decision in his season opener against the White Sox, where he gave up four hits and two earned runs while striking four over six innings.

Ronel Blanco – (0-1) with a 9.45 ERA and a 2.10 WHIP

Last Start: Blanco pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Twins.

2025 Home Splits: Took his first loss of the season at home against the Giants, where he gave up three hits, three earned runs while striking out six over five innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +136

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels are poised to take down the Houston Astros on Friday, thanks to their recent momentum and the Astros’ depleted roster. The Angels are coming off an impressive start to the season, boasting a 7-3 record and strong performances from their starting rotation. Jack Kochanowicz, who will likely start Friday’s game, has been solid with a 3.27 ERA, and the Angels’ rotation has delivered five quality starts in their first six games. Meanwhile, their offense has begun to heat up, with Jorge Soler showcasing his power and Kyren Paris emerging as a clutch hitter. This combination of reliable pitching and improving offense gives the Angels a clear edge.

On the other hand, the Astros are grappling with injuries and roster turnover. Spencer Arrighetti’s recent thumb injury adds to an already strained pitching staff missing key contributors like Justin Verlander and Cristian Javier. The Astros’ lineup has also lost stars like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, leaving Jose Altuve as one of the few remaining veterans from their championship years. While Yordan Alvarez remains a dangerous hitter, the Astros’ inconsistency, evidenced by their 5-6 record, has been glaring. With Kochanowicz leading a confident Angels squad against an Astros team struggling to find its footing, Los Angeles is well-positioned to secure another victory.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros are primed to defeat the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, leveraging their home-field advantage and key offensive contributors. Despite a 5-6 record, the Astros have shown resilience in recent matchups, going 3-2 in their last five games. Jose Altuve continues to anchor the lineup with a stellar .359 batting average, while Yordan Alvarez remains a threat despite a slow start to the season. The Astros’ ability to manufacture runs, averaging 6.6 per game against the Angels in recent meetings, gives them a significant edge. Additionally, their pitching staff has kept opposing offenses in check, allowing an opponent batting average of just .186 this season.

The Angels face challenges heading into this matchup, including injuries to key players, which weakens their infield depth. While Jack Kochanowicz has been reliable on the mound with a 3.27 ERA, the Astros have historically excelled against Angels pitching, averaging 12 hits per game in head-to-head contests. Houston’s ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities and limit strikeouts against Angels pitchers further tilts the odds in their favor. With Altuve leading by example and the team’s depth stepping up, Houston is well-positioned to secure a victory and continue climbing the AL West standings.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Houston Astros are favored to edge out the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Daikin Park. Historically, the Astros have dominated this matchup, winning 101 of 167 games since 2004, and their offense averages 6.6 runs per game against the Angels. Led by Jose Altuve, who is hitting .359 this season, and Yordan Alvarez’s power potential, Houston’s lineup is well-equipped to exploit Angels pitching. Additionally, the Astros’ pitching staff has been stingy, allowing opposing hitters to bat just .186 this year.

While Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz has been solid with a 3.27 ERA, Houston’s bats have consistently performed against him in previous outings. The Angels’ offense, though improving, struggles with consistency, particularly in high-pressure situations. Playing at home, where they thrive, and backed by a deeper bullpen, the Astros are positioned to secure a hard-fought victory and continue their climb in the AL West standings.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros (-162), Over 9 (-110)