ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ipswich Town continues to look to avoid relegation as they visit Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Aston Villa-Ipswich prediction and pick.

Aston Villa comes into the game at 10-7-7 on the year, giving them 37 points, and placing them in eighth in the Premier League. They are just four points behind Manchester City for fifth and a spot in next year's Europa League. They are also six points behind Chelsea for fourth and a spot in next year's Champions League. They have had some struggles as of late. They are 2-3-1 in their last six games, and last time out lost to Wolverhampton 2-0.

Meanwhile, Ipswich is 3-7-14 on the year, giving them just 16 points, and placing them in 19th place. They are currently in the relegation zone, three points behind Wolverhampton for 17th, and escaping the relegation zone. They have lost four straight games, including falling to Southampton 2-1 last time out.

Since the 2000 season, these two teams have faced 12 times between EPL, FA Cup, and Championship level play. Aston Villa has seven wins, with one win for Ipswich and four draws. Earlier this season these two played to a 2-2 draw.

Here are the Aston Villa-Ipswich Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Aston Villa-Ipswich Odds

Aston Villa: -250

Ipswich: +600

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 goals: -176

Under 2.5 goals: +130

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Ipswich

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored in 18 of 24 games this year in Premier League play, averaging 1.42 goals per game on the season. They have scored better at home this year. Aston Villa has scored in ten of 12 home fixtures this year while scoring 1.67 goals per game at home this season.

Aston Villa has been led by Ollie Watkins. He has scored ten times this year, with five assists this year. He also has two goals via a penalty kick. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has continued to play well. He has six goals on an expected 3.8, while also having four assists on the year. Still, Aston Villa will need to find that impact sub. With Jhon Duran leaving in the transfer market, his seven goals off the bench are gone as well. Ross Barkley has been solid as a reserve, scoring three times and an assist this year.

Aston Villa has allowed 37 goals this year, good for 1.54 goals per game against them. The defense has been better at home, allowing just 14 goals over their 12 home fixtures this year. They also have two clean sheets at home this year.

Why Ipswich Will Win

Ipswich is scoring just 0.92 goals per game this year, scoring 22 times in 24 fixtures. They do score better on the road. They have scored in eight of 11 road fixtures this year, scoring 1.18 goals per game on the road in EPL play. Also, when they have scored on the road, they have done it early, with eight of their 13 goals on the road coming in the first half.

Ipswich has been led by Liam Delap. He comes in with nine goals and two assists on the year to lead the way. Meanwhile, Sammie Szmodics has also been solid this year for Ipswich. He has scored four goals on an expected 3.4 this season. Finally, Omari Hutchinson is the only other player on the roster with more than one goal this year, coming in with two goals and one assist this year.

Ipswich is allowing 2.04 goals per game in Premier League play this year. They have allowed 49 goals in 24 games this year. They have been above the same on the road, allowing 23 goals in 11 games on the road this year.

Final Aston Villa-Ipswich Prediction & Pick

Aston Villa has been great at home in EPL play this year. They have just one loss in EPL play at home this year, which came in their first home game of the year falling 2-0 to Arsenal. Since then, they have had six wins and five draws at home. Meanwhile, Ipswich has just two wins on the road this year, both to teams sitting in the bottom half of the table. They have scored just five goals in their last five road EPL games, while they have given up nine in those five games. Ipswich's struggles to score make taking a play on the total precarious, so the best play is just taking Aston Villa to win.

Final Aston Villa-Ipswich Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (-250)