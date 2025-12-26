Tension has been rising along the Frozen Tundra ever since the Green Bay Packers dropped their Week 16 game to the Chicago Bears in overtime. However, Green Bay received a gift on Christmas Night — courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings — when the Detroit Lions were eliminated from playoff contention.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals pic.twitter.com/4UX5C7ZKj7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Minnesota's 23-10 victory over Detroit meant that the Packers had clinched a spot in the postseason. The Lions fell to 8-8 with one game remaining, and they cannot catch the Packers (9-5-1) in the standings. In addition to being eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions fell to last place in the NFC North. They have the same record as the Vikings (8-8) but Minnesota swept the season series and moved into third place in the division.

The Packers put out a celebratory message on X that quoted a famous scene from the Christmas classic movie “Home Alone.” The post included pictures of head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love along with 5 other Packers players, with this quote: “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals.”

Lions loss lifts pressure on Packers

If the Lions had beaten the Vikings, the Packers could have clinched their playoff spot with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field Saturday night.

Even if they had lost that game, the playoff opportunity could have been earned with a win over the Vikings in Week 18 or a Detroit loss to the Bears in Week 18.

The elimination of the Lions means that the Packers could give quarterback Jordan Love time off to recover from his injured shoulder. Love hurt his shoulder in the loss to the Bears and he has been listed on the latest injury report as questionable.

The Packers can still improve their position in the NFC playoff structure, so they may still play Love in this game. However, they could decide to give him time off so that he will be more prepared to play in Week 18 or in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.