The Detroit Lions are now out of contention for the playoffs after getting routed by the Minnesota Vikings, 23-10, at US Bank Stadium on Christmas Day.

The Lions fell to 8-8, including a three-game skid that could not come at a worse time. They will now relinquish their throne in the NFC North, which they held for back-to-back years.

The Lions shot themselves in the foot with six turnovers, including four fumbles and two interceptions. Detroit coach Dan Campbell didn't hide his dejection after the game.

“We can't turn the ball over six times, obviously. Defense did some really good things, getting stop after stop. Offensively, I thought we played hard, but we just turned the ball over that many times. It hurt us,” said Campbell, who was seemingly grasping for words, in a video posted by ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Story of the game: 6 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/YclfFqTEzk — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Lions tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter after Jared Goff connected with Isaac TeSlaa for a four-yard touchdown. But it was all downhill from there, as the Vikings, even without JJ McCarthy, pressed the right buttons in the second half.

Minnesota's defense shackled Jared Goff, who went 18-of-29 for 197 yards—his second-lowest of the season—and one touchdown. Aside from his two interceptions, he was also sacked five times.

With the Lions' defeat, the Green Bay Packers clinched at least a wild card spot in the playoffs and could still catch the Chicago Bears for the division title. The Lions will miss the postseason for the seventh time in 10 years.

Detroit will close out its campaign against the Bears in January.