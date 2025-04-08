ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Western Conference playoff hopefuls face off as the St. Louis Blues face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Blues come into the game sitting at 43-29-7, which is good four fourth in the Central Division, and currently in a wild card spot. The Blues recently won 12 straight games, but last time out, faced the Winnipeg Jets. After a scoreless first period, Morgan Barron scored to make it 1-0, but Pavel Buchnevich would tie the game before the end of the second period. In the third period, Alex Iafallo scored and then the Jets added an empty net goal to end the Blues winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are 44-28-5 on the year, which places them in third in the Pacific Division. Still, the Oilers are dealing with plenty of injuries right now, leading to some struggles. In their last game, the Oilers faced the Ducks. Adam Henrique scored first to make it 1-0 for the Oilers. In the second period, Cutter Gauthier would score twice to make it 2-1. The Ducks would extend the lead to 3-1 on a Mason McTavish goal, but Jeff Skinner would get one back for the Oilers in the third. Still, it would not be enough as the Oilers won the game 3-2.

Here are the Blues-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Oilers Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +106

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Blues vs Oilers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas on the top line this year. He leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 21 goals and 55 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Buchnevich and Zack Bolduc. Buchnevich has 18 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 51 total points. Meanwhile, Bolduc comes in with 18 goals and 15 assists on the year.

The Blues second line is led by Jordan Kyrou, who leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 33 goals and 32 assists, while having six goals and ten assists on the power play. He is joined by Dylan Holloway on the second line. Holloway is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 26 goals and 37 assists this year. Finally, Jake Neighbours leads the third line. He has 22 goals and 23 assits this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 27-21-4 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Binnington has won seven straight starts for the Blues. Further, in those seven games, he has allowed just 13 goals. Further, he has allowed more than three goals just twice since the Four Nations break.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers could be without both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in this one. That will lead to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leading the top line for the Oilers. He comes in fourth on the team in points, scoring 20 goals and having 29 assists. He is joined on the top line by Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Poskolzin. Arvidsson has 13 goals and 12 assists this year. Meanwhile, Poskolzin has seven goals and 16 assists this year.

The second line is home to Zach Hyman. Hyman is fifth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 17 assists. He is joined on the line by Adam Henrique, who has 13 goals and 12 assists. Further, the Oilers get offensive production from the blue line. Evan Bouchard has 13 goals and 50 assists this year, while Darnell Nurse has five goals and 25 assists this season.

Calvin Pickard is expected to be in goal for the Edmonton Oilers in this one. He is 20-9-1 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He was 3-2-0 in the last five games, giving up just two goals in each of his last four games.

Final Blues-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come in as the favorites in terms of odds in this game. Still, they have not been scoring well. They have scored just 12 goals in the last six games. Now they face Jordan Binnington. Binnington has not lost a game since March 13th. Furthermore, he has allowed just one goal in four of the last five games. The Blues defense has been great, allowing just 25 goals over their last 13 games, good for less than two goals per game. With the Oilers scoring less than two goals per game recently, and 196 points out of the lineup if Draisaitl and McDavid miss the game, take the Blues in this one.

Final Blues-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+106)