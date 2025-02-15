ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 20th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs welcome the Boise State Broncos to Viejas Arena in a critical Mountain West matchup. The Aztecs might have a ranking due to a more challenging nonconference schedule, but the Broncos are right there with them and have the same conference record. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-San Diego State prediction and pick.

The programs are tied for third place with a 9-4 record, two games behind Utah State for second and three games behind New Mexico. The Aztecs were 4.5-point underdogs when they went on the road to Boise State earlier this season but came out with a 76-68 victory to announce their presence in the conference.

Boise State went through a slight lull after losing to San Diego State earlier in the year, losing three of their next five games. However, it's their only losses in the conference this season, as they were 3-0 entering the San Diego State game and have now won four-consecutive games.

The Aztecs used the Broncos victory to springboard them into a different conversation. They have won seven of 10 games since that victory, with their only blemish coming in an eight-point loss to UNLV as 10.5-point favorites.

Their other two losses came as underdogs while they took care of business as favorites. Did the wins come convincingly? Maybe not, but in the conference, a win is a win.

Here are the Boise State-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-San Diego State Odds

Boise State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

San Diego State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 136 (-110)

Under: 136 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos are regaining their form over the last four games with four-consecutive victories and covering the spread in each. Some of those spreads weren't an easy cover, as they were 19.5-point favorites against Fresno State and 14.5-point favorites against San Jose State. However, Boise State took care of them easily, winning by 22 and 27 points, respectively.

They also didn't have much trouble with their single-digit favorite games against Nevada and UNLV, beating them by 10 and nine points. The question for the Broncos is whether they maintain that form or fall back into their inconsistencies from earlier in the season after an eight-day break.

We made the point that a win is a win earlier, but for bettors, that couldn't be farther from the truth. While the Aztecs are happy with their recent record, all bettors see is they failed to cover the spread in six of their past seven games. Meanwhile, the Broncos reversed the 3-7-0 against-the-spread mark from the Aztecs and have been 7-3-0 in their games.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aztecs don't have a massive spread to cover in this game, so their betting record might not come into play. San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite, and its defense could be the catalyst for the cover. The Aztecs rank 14th in team defense, allowing 63.3 points per game, while the Broncos are just 98th in team offense.

Final Boise State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State will want to win this game in a slow, defensive battle. However, that will also play into Boise State's hands, and they won't be afraid to beat San Diego State at their own game. It's too tight of a spread for us to lean one way or another, but this has the potential to be a low-scoring matchup. Take two great defenses to show out.

Final Boise State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Under 136 (-110)