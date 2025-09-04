ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once more with a betting prediction and pick for UFC Paris: Imavov vs. Borralho as we take a look at this next bout in the Lightweight (155) Division. Belgium's Bolaji Oki returns to action against Wales' own Mason Jones in a fight you won't want to miss! Check the UFC odds for our Oki-Jones prediction and pick.

Bolaji Oki (10-2) has gone 2-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2024. The former Contender Series standout has one respectable loss to Chris Duncan on his record, but recently turned in a unanimous victory against Michael Aswell. He'll look for another big win as the short underdog. Oki stands 5-foot-10 with a 73-inch reach.

Mason Jones (16-2) has gone 2-2-0-1 inside the UFC since 2021. He's bounced back and forth from the UFC to Cage Warriors over in the U.K., where he's notched a very impressive 16-0 record. After beating Jeremy Stephens in his last bout, he'll look to extend his winning streak to six fights. Jones stands 5-foot-10 with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Bolaji Oki-Mason Jones Odds

Bolaji Oki: +114

Mason Jones: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Bolaji Oki Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michael Aswell – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Bolaji Oki turned in a solid all-around performance in his last bout against Michael Aswell, landing 136 significant strikes in a wild striking effort. His effort over three rounds and ability to score his most active total (54 sig. strikes) in the second round is indicative of his consistent output. During this fight, he'll see a similarly-styled opponent who will be willing to trade with him in the center of the octagon.

Bolaji Oki is extremely athletic and will have the speed advantage over Jones in this one. His takedown is also an impressive 85% and he'll need every bit of it against Mason Jones who's attempting 4.24 takedowns per three rounds. Oki has the advantage on the feet with his aggressive nature, so defending the takedowns and remaining standing will be his biggest focus.

Overall, Oki is the more accurate striker and throws more than his opponent. He's also very active with his kicking game and by landing a few clean shots to the shine, could seriously hinder the movement of Jones and discourage the takedowns. Furthermore, Oki is extremely active in punching opponents in the clinch and wrestling scrambles, all the more deterrent for Jones to initiate the grappling.

Why Mason Jones Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jeremy Stephens – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Mason Jones looked like a complete fighter in his last outing against Jeremy Stephens, previously bouncing back and forth from the UFC to Cage Warriors in an effort to remain active in his home country. His newest arrival to the UFC could spell a different story as Jones has significantly improved his all-around game. He'll have an aggressive opponent in Oki here, but Jones has shown poise in handling similar opponents in the past.

Much of Jones' success relies on the takedown and his ability to control opponents from the ground. Still, on the feet he's landing 5.56 strikes per minute in high-output efforts while hoping to finish the fight. He has yet to finish a UFC opponent, but stands a chance to do so here if he's able to effectively counter his forward-moving opponent.

Against an opponent like Oki, Mason Jones will have to focus on his defense foremost and allow his opponent to make mistakes as a result. His ability to remain calm during chaotic exchanges will be his biggest strength as he looks to take this three-round decision.

Final Bolaji Oki-Mason Jones Prediction & Pick

This fight will be another great stylistic matchup Mason Jones, a wrestler, will look to take down and control Bolaji Oki, who sports an 85% defense rate. Oki is the far more impressive striker from a finishing standpoint and his output has only improved over his last few fights.

Ultimately, this fight will be decided on whether Mason Jones can find the takedowns and steal control time on the ground. If Oki can manage to stuff the shots and keep this one on the feet, he's likely to be the more active striker in trying to overwhelm Jones with his forward pressure.

For our final prediction, we're going to take the value with Bolaji Oki and hope that he's made significant improvements in his fight management. He looked great pacing himself against Michael Aswell and stands a great chance to do the same in this one.

Final Bolaji Oki-Mason Jones Prediction & Pick: Bolaji Oki (+114)