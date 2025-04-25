ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of MLB action as we head to the National League for this current series. The Atlanta Braves will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Braves-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Grant Holmes (RHP) vs. Merrill Kelly (RHP)

Grant Holmes (2-1) with a 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 K, 22.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. MIN – 5.2 IP, 7 K, 1 ER

Away Splits: (1-1) with a 4.97 ERA, .146 OBA, 9 K, 12.2 IP

Merrill Kelly (3-1) with a 4.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 K, 26.2 IP

Last Start: (W) @ CHC – 5.2 IP, 5 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (2-0) with a 2.38 ERA, .150 OBA, 5 K, 11.1 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Diamondbacks Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +108

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, DBACKS.TV, MLB.TV

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are currently last in the National League East standings and sit four games below .500 before heading into this series against the Diamondbacks. They've gone a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games, including winning five of their last six with series wins over the Twins and Cardinals. It'll be a tough rode catching up to the first place Mets all season, but this franchise has World Series expectations each year and they're bound to improve their standing sooner rather than later.

While their bats haven't been as consistent through this part of the early season, they've managed to score four or more runs in each of their last five wins. Furthermore, Catcher Sean Murphy has already blasted six home runs on the season, and their lineup is fully capable of putting up lopsided numbers with their bats. They rank eighth league-wide in home runs with 3,2 and the deep ball is a constant threat when facing this lineup.

Grant Holmes will get the nod for this game as he was extremely effective during his last start through five innings of work posting seven strikeouts and only one earned run. His ERA takes a slight jump when pitching on the road and the Braves will have to overcome a troublesome 2-11 record in opposing ballparks, but Holmes gives them a solid chance if he's able to start strong in handing the game over to the bullpen.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently fourth in the National League West, but they sit three games back of the leading San Diego Padres and are preparing for a tight race all season. It could be one of the more competitive divisions in MLB this season, so they'll certainly have to push some higher numbers if they want to remain in the mix. After winning five straight games, they've gone 2-4 over their last six and will hope to improve things as the home favorites during this series.

With a high-powered offense, the Diamondbacks rank third in runs (135), fourth in on-base percentage (.337), and third in slugging (.439). They've erupted for high scoring totals in each of their wins and there aren't many teams that can keep up with their production if they've got their bats going. Right Fielder Corbin Carroll is tight for the league's lead in homers with nine of his own while also posting 23 RBI, ranking him fifth league-wide.

Merrill Kelly will get the start in this spot where he's gone a perfect 2-0 pitching on their home field. The Diamondbacks have won the last three games where he's made a start as he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of those games. At home, the Diamondbacks have a solid 7-6 record, and their pitching staff is slowly climbing up the rankings and catching up to their offense.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

We should have another close series during these meetings as both teams are looking to remain relevant within their respective divisions. While the Braves will have some work to do this season, the Diamondbacks are also in a peculiar spot as they have two of MLB's best teams playing in their same division.

Still, the Diamondbacks are the much better team on paper when looking at this matchup and their offense is one of the league's best. We've seen Grant Holmes be shaky on the road this season and the Diamondbacks' bats are bound to tee-off if he starts to lose control. We'll roll with the better-hitting team in this situation and take the Diamondbacks to win outright at home.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-126)