The MLB season continues as the Milwaukee Brewers look to pick up the win on the road in St. Louis when they take on the Cardinals in their series opener on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Brewers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Chad Patrick vs. Matthew Liberatore

Chad Patrick (1-1) with a 2.11 ERA and 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Patrick was charged with the loss Saturday against the A's after he allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across six innings.

Away Splits: In his two away starts this season, he has a 3.38 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through 5.1 innings.

Matthew Liberatore (1-2) with a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Liberatore took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.

Home Splits: Liberatore has played well at home to start this season, where in two games he has a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 12 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +110

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chad Patrick and the Milwaukee Brewers are well-positioned to take down Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, thanks to a combination of Patrick’s early-season dominance and Milwaukee’s dynamic offense. Patrick, a recent call-up, has been impressive through his first five appearances, posting a stellar 2.11 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 21.1 innings. He’s shown poise under pressure, limiting opponents to just five earned runs and working effectively both as a starter and reliever. On the road, Patrick he has been solid, boasting a 3.38 ERA in two starts, a testament to his ability to keep hitters off balance and minimize damage.

Backing Patrick is a Brewers lineup that’s firing on all cylinders. Brice Turang leads the team with a .337 average, while Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio provide power and run production, combining for 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored so far. The Brewers’ aggressive baserunning, highlighted by a franchise-record nine steals in a recent game, adds another layer of pressure for opposing pitchers and defenses. While Liberatore has flashed potential, his inconsistency and the Cardinals’ recent struggles to convert hits into runs give Milwaukee the edge. Expect Patrick’s steady hand and the Brewers’ relentless offense to be the difference in this divisional matchup.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals are in a strong position to defeat Chad Patrick and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, largely due to Liberatore’s recent surge in performance and his evolving pitch arsenal. Liberatore has delivered three consecutive quality starts, including a stellar 6.2-inning, two-run outing against the Mets where he showcased a 95 mph fastball and leaned heavily on a slider that generated a 75% strike rate. His improved velocity and expanded pitch mix have made him far more effective against both left- and right-handed hitters, and he’s posted a 3.60 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just two walks in 25 innings this April. At Busch Stadium, Liberatore has been especially sharp, boasting a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings without allowing a home run.

The Cardinals’ offense, while inconsistent, has shown the ability to provide timely run support, and a matchup against a rookie like Patrick could be just what they need to break out. Patrick, despite a promising start to his MLB career, has a 1.76 ERA but a higher xERA (3.65) that hints at some underlying vulnerability. The Cardinals’ experience and patience at the plate could expose Patrick’s tendency to issue walks, he’s allowed nine free passes in just over 15 innings. With Liberatore’s newfound confidence and the Cardinals’ opportunistic lineup, expect St. Louis to capitalize on any rookie mistakes and secure a key divisional win at home.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Friday’s matchup between Matthew Liberatore and the Cardinals versus Chad Patrick and the Brewers should be a tightly contested NL Central battle. Liberatore’s recent uptick in velocity and command, combined with his effectiveness at home, gives St. Louis a slight edge. While Chad Patrick has impressed early, his walk rate and underlying metrics suggest the Cardinals’ patient lineup could exploit any lapses in control. Expect a low-scoring affair, with Liberatore working deep into the game and the Cardinals’ offense manufacturing just enough runs to secure a narrow victory over the Brewers at Busch Stadium.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-130), Under 8 (-110)