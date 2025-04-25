ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to begin our betting predictions and picks for Saturday's slate of MLB action as we head to the National League Central for this series between divisional rivals. The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals for the second game of this current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Brewers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Quinn Priester (RHP) vs. Sonny Gray (RHP)

Quinn Priester (1-0) with a 1.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 11 K, 14.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ SF – 4.0 IP, 3 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (0-0) with a 3.00 ERA, .294 OBA, 7 K, 9.0 IP

Sonny Gray (3-0) with a 3.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 29 K, 29.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ NYM – 6.0 IP, 6 K, 3 ER

Home Splits: (2-0) with a 3.50 ERA, .190 OBA, 19 K, 18.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +136

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET/ 11:15 a.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports North, MLB.TV

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently second in the NL Central, trailing the Chicago Cubs by three games. After dominating the division over the last few years, the Brewers will have to contend with a revitalized Cubs team leading the standings and looking like a strong competitor throughout this season. The Brewers just dropped their series 1-3 against the San Francisco Giants and will be looking to rebound against their divisional rivals during this upcoming road stand.

The Brewers are powered once again by multiple-time All-Star and former NL MVP Christian Yelich, who leads them in home runs (5) and RBIs (20). As a team, the Brewers rank fourth league-wide in runs (132) and have been a high-octane offense since beginning the season. Their pitching could use some improvements as they rank towards the middle of the pack in most categories, but trail behind in 23rd for quality starts (6). They'll be facing another opponent below a .500 record so they should be able to capitalize on this upcoming series against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will send Quinn Priester to the mound for the road start, and while he hasn't notched a win just yet, he's been solid with seven strikeouts through just nine innings of action. He certainly relies on his movement early into the game, and if he can gain control of the strike zone, he should be able to get his team off to a solid start in this second meeting.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are currently fourth in the NL Central and lagging behind at five games below .500. They were recently swept by the New York Mets and lost their last series 1-2 against the Atlanta Braves, so they're certainly hoping for a more successful stretch as they come back to their home ball park.

Despite their record, the Cardinals rank second in batting average (.264), fifth in on-base percentage (.335), and sixth in slugging (.403). They've scored five or more runs in 11 of their games this season, to which they've posted a 7-4 record when doing so. While their pitching isn't quite up to speed with their work from the batter's box, they give themselves their best chance to win when excelling on offense. Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan lead the team with 14 runs apiece and will hope to continue their production throughout this series.

Sonny Gray will get the nod behind a perfect 3-0 record this season, two of those wins coming while pitching at home. The Cardinals rank first in the MLB in fewest walks allowed, and they certainly have an ability to keep the game close if their pitching is on point. They boast a positive 8-4 record when playing at home and should have the slight advantage in this spot with the more consistent pitcher taking the mound.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be a close series between these two teams fighting for control of the NL Central. Both teams are off to slow starts by their standards, but if there's anything we know about previous NL Central races, it's that fortunes can change in quick stretches of games and become much more interesting by the end of the year.

We have to give the slight pitching advantage to the Cardinals with Sonny Gray on the mound and his ability to turn in a quality start at home. The Cardinals are 8-4 at home while the Brewers have gone 4-9 on the road, so we'll side with recent trends and take the St. Louis Cardinals to win a close one at home here.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-162)