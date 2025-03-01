ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next matchup between cross-conference foes for the first time. The Milwaukee Bucks (33-25) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (32-28) as both teams try to mount winning runs. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference and most recently took down the Denver Nuggets 121-112. They've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games , beating winning teams like the Clippers and Timberwolves in the process. Their next test will be a hot Dallas Mavericks team on the road.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently ninth in the Western Conference and barely hold onto a playoff spot following their most recent 103-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They're a positive 6-4 in their last 10 games and will be looking to inch forward in the conference standings with another win.

Here are the Bucks-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Mavericks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are full-steam-ahead as the season begins to wind down as Giannis Antetokounmpo is continuing his MVP-level season. His 28 points and season-high 19 rebounds was enough to overcome a Nikola Jokic triple-double as he lead the Bucks to a win in their first game against Denver. They also managed to create less turnovers for themselves with just 11 throughout the game as Kyle Kuzma ended +19 on the floor by the final buzzer. Damian Lillard was also efficient at 3-6 from three and 6-6 from the line, so expect this Bucks team to keep rolling into this matchup.

The Bucks have been carried by Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most part, but players like Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. have really stepped up to fill gaps in their offense when it comes to offensive rebounds and shooting the three. Trent Jr. is having one of his best seasons ever from beyond the arc at 42.3%, so expect the Bucks' bench to get both him and AJ Green involved in shooting the ball from deep and growing an early lead.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

That Dallas Mavericks have gone a modest 6-4 over their last 10, but the losses don't paint the full picture as they've been able to keep games close and not fall too far behind on the scoreboard. Kyrie Irving is having one of his best individual seasons and he's been tasked with leading this team following the loss of Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to injury. His 24.9 PPG ranks 13th in the NBA with a capable scorer like Max Christie getting added to their starting rotation as well.

The Dallas Mavericks will be facing the much bigger lineup of the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season and they've admittedly struggled against similar looks like the Lakers and Cavaliers as of late. Still, Irving has been their leading scorer over the last four consecutive games, so they'll need to find other options in support when facing a stern defense like this. Look for Dante Exum to get involved once again as he's coming off a recent performance where he took a team-high 13 shots with Irving out of the lineup.

Final Bucks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting first meeting between these two teams as both are playing relatively well at the moment. The Milwaukee Bucks are on a scary run right now and Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to playing at his highest level all season. Damian Lillard is also playing lights-out as the Bucks a modest 13-16 on the road this season. However, they're 27-14 as the betting favorites and will be in a good spot ahead of this game.

For the Mavericks, this game will really hinge on whether Kyrie Irving can show back up with an outstanding performance. Aside from him, they're not consistent in mounting much offense and they don't really have anyone capable of shutting down Giannis for four quarters.

While the Mavericks have generally been a solid home team at 18-12 ATS, we're going to roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to get the win and cover the spread in a close one as they continue to show their resiliency on the road.

Final Bucks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks ML (-138)