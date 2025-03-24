ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bulls continue their road trip with a visit to the Denver Nuggets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bulls-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Nuggets Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +146

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 237.5 (-114)

Under: 237.5 (-106)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Altitude Sports

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls are on a hot streak right now. They have pretty much locked in a play-in spot, and they are looking to host that first play-in game. Chicago has won three of their last four games, and seven of their last 10. In those 10 games, the Bulls are putting up 121.3 points per game. They are shooting 48.9 percent from the floor in that span, and they are making 13.7 threes per game. With that, they are averaging 39.3 assists per game. Scoring is exactly what the Bulls need to do if they want to win as they are not going to play good defense. If Chicago can continue to score, they will cover the spread.

Josh Giddey is the x-factor for the Bulls lately. In his last 10 games, Giddey has scored 21.6 points per game, grabbed 9.9 rebounds, and dished out 9.6 assists. He has been the best player on the Bulls lately, and he is a big reason why Chicago has a chance to get themselves into the real playoffs. The Bulls are still playing for a chance to only have to win one play-in game, and it will be up to Giddey to lead them there. If he can have a good game, Chicago will have a chance to pull off a road upset.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver is the third-highest scoring team in the NBA. They put up 120.1 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. In fact, the Nuggets are the only team in the entire league to shoot over 50 percent from the floor. Along with that, the Nuggets are fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage, and first in assists per game. The Nuggets are constantly finding the open man on the court, and they will knock down those shots if they are not contested. As long as Denver continues to play well offensively, they are going to cover this spread.

The Nuggets should be able to put up some points in this one considering the Bulls have one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Chicago allows 119.7 points per game, which is the third-most in the league. The main reason for that is the Bulls love to pick up the pace, but it does not work out well for them. They allow the most shots attempted per game, and they struggle to rotate defensively. The Nuggets will be able to beat the Bulls with passing and moving fast up the court. If Denver can put up some points, they will cover this spread at home Monday night.

Final Bulls-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a pretty good game. However, the Bulls are pretty unreliable. Because of that, I will take the Nuggets to cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -4 (-110)