Two of the bottom teams in the Big East face off as Butler faces Seton Hall. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Seton Hall prediction and pick.

Butler comes into the game at 9-13 and 2-9 in Big East play. That places them in ninth place in the Big East. They opened the year strong, going 7-1 with an upset of Mississippi State. they would then lose ten straight games before defeating Seton Hall 82-77. Since then, they are just 1-3. Last time out, Butler faced Georgetown. Butler had a one-point lead at the end of the first half, but Georgetown would go on a 15-0 run in the second half to take control of the game. They would go on to win the game 73-70.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 6-16 on the year, but just 1-10 in conference play, sitting in last place in the Big East. They opened the year 5-4 before losing five straight. They would beat DePaul for their only conference win of the year but have lost seven straight since then. Last time out, they were on the road against DePaul. DePaul dominated the game. They took an early lead, and would never give it back. Seton Hall got it as close as a four-point game but would fall 74-57.

Here are the Butler-Seton Hall College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Seton Hall Odds

Butler: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -152

Seton Hall: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 135.5 (-114)

Under: 135.5 (-106)

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is ranked 80th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 128th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Butler has been solid on the offensive end of the court. They are 170th in the nation in points per game while sitting 72nd in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 66th in the nation in shooting from three while also getting to the line well. They are 39th in the nation in free throw attempts per game this year.

Jahmyl Telfort leads the way for Butler this year. He leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He has 15.9 points per game while adding 3.4 assists per game this year. He also adds 4.5 rebounds per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Pierre Brooks II. Brooks is scoring 14.8 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Finally, Andre Screen leads the team in rebounds per game with six rebounds per game. He also is scoring 8.3 points and adding an assist per game.

In the backcourt, Finley Bizjack leads the way. He is scoring 7.9 points per game while adding three rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall is ranked 187th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 256th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 118th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Seton Hall has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game, but 322nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Still, they limit opponent field goal attempts well with their tempo, sitting sixth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

Isaiah Coleman leads the way for Seton Hall. He leads the team in both scoring and rebounding this year, coming in with 15.3 points per game while adding five rebounds. He also has 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 11.4 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Finally, Dylan Addae-Wusu leads the team in assists and steals this year. He has 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game while adding 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Prince Aligbe leads the way. He is scoring 7.7 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds per game. He is joined by Scotty Middleton, who is scoring six points per game with 2.4 rebounds per game.

Final Butler-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Both teams in this game play with a slower tempo. Butler is 346th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while Seton Hall is 308th. This will make efficiency and extra possessions the key. Butler is 72nd in shooting efficiency while sitting 56th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 343rd in shooting efficiency while sitting 322nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Butler is 108th in the nation in turnovers per game this year, while Seton Hall is 255th. Finally, Butler gets to the line better, sitting 39th in the nation in free throw attempts per game while Seton Hall is 146th. Take Butler in this one.

Final Butler-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Butler -3.5 (-102)