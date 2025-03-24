ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls face off as the Montreal Canadiens visit the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Blues prediction and pick.

The Canadiens come into the game at 33-27-9 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Atlantic Division. It also has the Canadiens holding on to a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, the Canadiens faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche struck first, scoring twice in the first period. In the second period, Martin Necas would make it 3-0 before Juraj Slafkovsky scored to make it 3-1. After the Avalanche scored to start the third period, the Canadiens scored three goals in the period to tie the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Avalanche would win the game.

Meanwhile, the Blues are 37-28-7 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Central Division, and also currently in a wild-card spot. In their last game, the Blues faced the Nashville Predators. Jordan Kyrou and Alexandre Texier scored in the first period to give the Blues the 2-0 lead. Filip Forsberg would score in the second, but Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn would seal the game with goals in the third period, as the Blues won 4-1.

Here are the Canadiens-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Blues Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +140

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leads the top line for the Canadiens. Suzuki comes in with 21 goals and 51 assists this year, good for 72 total points. Suzuki leads the team in both points and assists. Caufield leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 33 goals and 28 assists on the year, good for 61 total points. The line is rounded out by Juarj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky comes in with 16 goals and 27 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

The Canadiens also get plenty of production from the blue line. Lane Hutson is third on the team in points, coming into the game with five goals and 48 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson is seventh on the team in points, coming in with six goals and 23 assists this year. Finally, Patrick Laine has been solid this year on the second line. He comes in with 17 goals and 13 assists, playing in just 39 games this year.

Sam Montembeault comes in at 25-21-6 on the year with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has been great since the 4 Nations Break. Montembeault is 7-0-3 in those ten games. Further, he has allowed three or fewer goals in eight of the ten games.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas on the top line this year. He leads the team in assists and is second in points, coming in with 18 goals and 42 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Jake Neighbours and Zack Bolduc. Neighbours comes in with 19 goals and 21 assists this year while having six goals and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Bolduc comes in with 14 goals and 15 assists on the year.

The Blues second line is led by Jordan Kyrou, who leads the team in goals this year and points this year. He comes into the game with 30 goals and 31 assists, while having six goals and nine asssits on the power play. He is joined by Dylan Holloway on the second line. Holloway is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 23 goals and 35 assists this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 23-21-4 on the year with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Binnington has won six of his last seven starts, with all six wins seeing Binnington allow three or fewer goals.

Final Canadiens-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason has been their defense. They are 13th in the NHL in goals against, allowing just 2.88 goals per game this year. Further, the defense has been great as of late. The Blues have won six straight games and allowed just nine goals in the last six games. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have not been great on defense this year. They are 25th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Further, they have allowed 20 goals in the last six games. Take the Blues in this one.

Final Canadiens-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-170)