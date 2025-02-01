ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens will battle the Anaheim Ducks for a Sunday matinee. It will be a battle at the Honda Center as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Canadiens-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Ducks are 12-10 in their past 22 games against the Canadiens. Ultimately, the Habs and Ducks have split the past 10 games. The Habs defeated the Ducks 3-2 in a shootout at the Bell Centre on December 9, 2024.

Here are the Canadiens-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Ducks Odds

Montreal Canadiens: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -125

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Ducks

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens have taken a tumble recently, losing four games in a row. Because of this, they have fallen further down in the standings and now trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by four points for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Ultimately, there has been something consistent in all the losses, as the Habs allowed four goals in each loss. Their offense has tallied just six total goals in these losses.

The Canadiens played the Ducks well in their showdown in Montreal, as Patrik Laine opened up the scoring with a powerplay goal. Halfway through the first period, they allowed Troy Terry to score. After allowing a Terry powerplay conversion to fall behind 2-1 in the second period, the Habs responded a minute later when Kirby Dach tied it. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield did not do much in this game and will look to be more involved this time around.

The Canadiens spent the third period going back and forth with the Ducks before forcing overtime. Then, when overtime was not enough, the game went into a shootout. The Habs found a way to win it by converting two goals in the shootout. Overall, the Habs fired 21 shots on goal and went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. The Canadiens also won 50 percent of their faceoff chances.

The Canadiens played excellent defense when they beat the Ducks. However, the defense took a hit recently when Kaiden Guhle suffered a lacerated quad muscle, which will put considerable strain on them. Sam Montembeault looks to replicate his performance from last time when he stopped 27 shots and allowed two goals. He played behind a defense that went 2 for 3 on the penalty kill while laying out 21 hits and blocking 17 shots.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks are currently nine points out of a playoff spot and will likely miss it for a seventh consecutive season unless they can go on a major winning streak. They came into Calgary with a three-game winning streak but ultimately fell to the Flames. Unfortunately, it was the same issue, but the Ducks have displayed the talent to win.

When they lost to the Habs, they trailed early, which put them on their heels. Terry gave them two goals, which gave them the lead. Yet, they could not hold on as the defense lapsed. The Ducks fired 29 shots on goal, yet only Terry could convert. Likewise, they won 50 percent of their faceoffs. The Ducks also went 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

The Ducks need better production out of Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Cutter Gauthier. Significantly, there have been moments where they have looked elite but it has not translated into consistent scoring.

Lukas Dostal was the goalie in net last time and made 19 saves while allowing two goals. His play was not awful, but Dostal still needs to make the saves that matter, especially when his defense prevents the opposition from firing too many shots. They finished with 30 hits and blocked 11 shots in that game.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can get the first goal and set up better scoring chances on the rush. Then, the defense must clamp down and play better in front of Dostal if he starts.

Final Canadiens-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are 30-21 against the spread, while the Ducks are 33-18 against the spread. Moreover, the Canadiens are 14-10 against the spread on the road, while the Ducks are 16-9 against the spread at home. The Canadiens are 24-24-3 against the over/under, while the Ducks are 18-31-2 against the over/under.

The Canadiens are attempting to end their losing streak, while the Ducks are looking for improvement. Ultimately, I think the safer bet here is a low-scoring game, as neither team is threatening consistently. I am going to roll with the Canadiens and Ducks struggling to score and the Under hitting the mark.

Final Canadiens-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+114)