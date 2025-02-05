ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings will host the Montreal Canadiens on their second night of a back-to-back. The Canadiens are in the middle of their West Coast road trip, hoping the camaraderie will help them turn things around. Montreal had lost five games in a row entering their Tuesday night matchup with the San Jose Sharks. The Canadiens plummeted down the standings during their losing streak, sitting seventh in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Kings are third in the Pacific Division. The Kings have won six consecutive games against the Canadiens, with Montreal's last win coming in the 2019-20 season before the Covid-19 break. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Kings prediction and pick.

Here are the Canadiens-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Kings Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +205

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: TSN2, RDS, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens lost five consecutive games before their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. It has been a disappointing couple of weeks for Montreal, which had put itself in a position to challenge for a playoff spot. However, their recent losing streak has sent them down the standings and seemingly reversed all the process they had made in the race. It has been some difficult times for the Canadiens recently, but let's not forget they had the third-best winning percentage from November 10th to January 21st. If the Canadiens can get back on track against the last-place Sharks, it could be just what they need to start another winning streak.

Sam Montembeault starts in goal for the Canadiens on Tuesday night, which means it'll be Jakub Dobes' net on Wednesday. People unfamiliar with the Canadiens may think it is a positive for the Kings to have the backup goaltender on the net, but Dobes has been the superior netminder. Dobes is 5-1-1 since debuting with the Canadiens, owning a 2.10 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have been falling down the standings recently thanks to a schedule gauntlet that has seen them face four teams currently in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are just one point out of a wild-card spot. Los Angeles has won just two of their last eight games, but the two wins were impressive ones over the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. The Canadiens are the weakest team the Kings have played over the past two weeks, and this could be a good beginning to figuring out their issues and maintaining their spot in the division.

The Kings' recent struggles haven't been from their goaltenders, as Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich combined for a 2.60 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage over their past five games. Los Angeles must figure out their offensive woes, and if they do, Kuemper and Rittich will be more than capable of leading the team to wins.

Final Canadiens-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings have been shut out in two of their past three games, which is bad news when facing a hot goaltender in Dobes. The Canadiens' struggles are also well-documented, as they have no player on their roster with more than one goal over the past five games. Expect a goaltending battle in this matchup.

Final Canadiens-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+100)