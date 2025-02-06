ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks enter this game fresh off their first win in the post-JT Miller era. The San Jose Sharks have been struggling for months now and sit in last in the league after losing to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. It might not get any easier for them in this game, as the Canucks have won nine of the past ten matchups between these teams. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Sharks prediction and pick.

Here are the Canucks-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Sharks Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -180

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 5.5 (-125)

Under: 5.5 (+105)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, NBC Sports California

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks don't have much to get excited about over the past few weeks, but it has been an even worse time for the Sharks. San Jose has won just two games over their last ten and has been dropping games by lopsided scores. The Sharks allowed six or more goals in five of their past seven games, easily the worst defensive performance of the season. It isn't all bad news for the Sharks, as their poor defense is setting them up for a top pick in the draft this year, and projected No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer will bring new hope to the Sharks' blue line.

It was a slow start for Thatcher Demko after he missed nearly half the year with an injury. However, he is slowly regaining his spot as the Canucks' starter. He had a shutout in his last game against the Colorado Avalanche and allowed just four goals over his past three games.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks thought they were making the right decision by breaking up the reported rift and trading JT Miller to the New York Rangers. The Vancouver brass made the decision, drawing a line in the sand and saying they were choosing Elias Pettersson in the rift and hoping to move forward with him as part of the organization. Well, the bad news for the Canucks is that choosing Pettersson is the wrong decision. Miller may have his issues, but Pettersson is one of the most inconsistent players in the NHL, and there's no telling which version of him will shop up on any night.

Miller brings plenty of work ethic most nights and is a much better player for the stretch run. Once the trade happened, it became clear that Miller was also well-liked among his teammates. If the Canucks' season goes south, you won't have to look far to figure out why.

The Canucks finally won their first game without Miller on Tuesday night against the Avalanche. It was hard to draw much from that result, as the Avalanche are equally a team thrown into turmoil due to a trade involving one of their more well-liked players. If the Sharks find a way to upset the Canucks on Thursday night, keep your eyes on Vancouver to go full retool and continue looking for a Pettersson trade partner.

Final Canucks-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks aren't a team we want to rely on to win a hockey game in their current state, but they can score plenty of goals when put in the right situation. They can also allow plenty of goals some nights, which could set this matchup as a high-scoring affair. 5.5 goals is much too low for this game, and you could bet this number up to 6.5 and still feel comfortable.

Final Canucks-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-125)