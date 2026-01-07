With Unrivaled's second season officially underway, all eyes are on the star WNBA players who have joined the 3-on-3 offseason league for 2026. After the first day of play, which featured all eight clubs in action, some have already managed to stand out from the pack. Let's take a look at who made a notable impact right out of the gate.

Paige Bueckers started her first year in Unrivaled with a bang, leading the new expansion squad Breeze BC to a 69-62 win over Phantom BC in its first outing. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year put up 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds in an impressive showing to lead her team in scoring.

PAIGE BUECKERS OH MY GOODNESS

Despite her successful debut, Bueckers still revealed that she felt the challenge of playing at an elite level. In a postgame interview with Candace Parker, Bueckers said that playing in Unrivaled could feel even more intense than playing in the W.

“We all know that the [WNBA] is physical, but Unrivaled, I feel, is even more physical than that,” Bueckers admitted. “And then not being able to have help side, you're basically on an island. So at points, you're gonna have to be okay with getting cooked.”

Chelsea Gray's Rose BC squad is coming into season two as the defending champions, and she played up to those expectations with a 35-point, eight-assist, five-rebound, three-steal performance. Rose BC blew out the Napheesa Collier-less Lunar Owls 80-60, proving that the club is gearing up for a repeat.

“I always say that I'm a call within the storm, and that's the way I see the game. That's the way I play,” Gray said after the contest.

CHELSEA GRAY BACK-TO-BACK FROM DOWNTOWN

Allisha Gray followed up the best season of her WNBA career by leading Mist BC to a statement 72-56 victory over Hive BC. She took full advantage of the space the 3×3 format gives her, tallying 21 points, nine boards, three assists, and two steals in just 12 minutes.

“I am thinking, ‘Be a bucket.' In my mind, nobody can guard me, and I am not going to be exposed,” Gray said after the game. “I know I am a bucket, so be a bucket.”

4. Brittney Sykes

Brittney Sykes was also a crucial part of her team's success, as her 19 points and seven rebounds in just 13 minutes helped Laces BC nab a 58-42 comeback win over Vinyl BC. “We just had to be aggressive, get to the paint, we were shooting a lot but just trusting each other,” Sykes said postgame.

5. Aaliyah Edwards

The Lunar Owls may have been on the losing end of their game against Rose BC, but Aaliyah Edwards made a statement with her double-double performance right away, notching a career-high 23 points to go along with 12 boards.

Honorable mentions include Breeze BC's Dominique Malonga and Rickea Jackson, Mist BC's Veronica Burton, and Phantom BC's Tiffany Hayes and Aliyah Boston.