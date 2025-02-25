ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics (41-16) visit the struggling Toronto Raptors (18-39) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Celtics, riding a seven-game road winning streak, bring their potent offense (117.3 PPG) against the Raptors' porous defense (116.6 PPG allowed). Boston's dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum (26.8 PPG) and Jaylen Brown (22.9 PPG) will face Toronto's emerging star Scottie Barnes (19.9 PPG) and RJ Barrett (21.9 PPG). The Celtics' league-leading three-point shooting (17.9 per game) could be the difference-maker against Toronto's bottom-five perimeter defense. While the Raptors have home-court advantage, Boston's superior depth and recent form make them heavy favorites in this Atlantic Division matchup.

Here are the Celtics-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Raptors Odds

Boston Celtics: -11 (-112)

Moneyline: -490

Toronto Raptors: +11 (-108)

Moneyline: +380

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to extend their winning streak when they face the struggling Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Boston's recent surge, winning their last four games, including a dominant 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks, showcases their championship-caliber form. The Celtics' balanced attack, led by Jayson Tatum's near triple-double performance of 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists against the Knicks, demonstrates their offensive prowess. With all five starters scoring in double figures, Boston's depth and versatility will likely overwhelm Toronto's porous defense, which allows 116.6 points per game.

Toronto's recent struggles, losing six of their last seven games, highlight their vulnerability against top-tier teams. While RJ Barrett (21.9 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (19.9 PPG) provide some offensive spark, they lack the consistent support needed to contend with Boston's well-rounded lineup. The Celtics' league-leading three-point shooting, averaging 17.9 per game, will exploit Toronto's bottom-five perimeter defense. Additionally, Boston's improved defensive efforts, anchored by players like Luke Kornet, who has been crucial in their recent turnaround, will likely stifle the Raptors' offensive attempts. With the Celtics riding high on momentum and the Raptors struggling to find their footing, Boston is set to secure a convincing road victory and further solidify their position atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are looking to pull off a stunning upset against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Despite their underwhelming record, the Raptors have shown flashes of brilliance and are catching the Celtics at an opportune moment. Toronto's recent victory over the Phoenix Suns, where they made 20 three-pointers, demonstrates their potential to catch fire from beyond the arc. The Raptors' trio of Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher, and RJ Barrett, each contributing 23 points in that game, showcases their balanced offensive attack.

Moreover, the Celtics have shown vulnerability to three-point shooting, ranking 15th in opponent three-point percentage. This weakness aligns perfectly with Toronto's strengths, as they've been particularly effective from long range at home. The Raptors' home-court advantage, combined with their sixth-fastest pace in the NBA at Scotiabank Arena, could overwhelm the Celtics' defense. Additionally, Scottie Barnes' all-around game (19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game) and Jakob Poeltl's interior presence (14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds) provide the Raptors with the tools to exploit any defensive lapses from Boston. If Toronto can replicate their recent shooting performance and maintain their intensity throughout the game, they have a genuine chance of handing the Celtics a surprising defeat.

Final Celtics-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics face off against the Toronto Raptors in what promises to be an intriguing matchup at Scotiabank Arena. Despite the significant disparity in their records, this game has the potential for some unexpected twists. The Celtics enter as clear favorites, boasting the league's best record and a formidable offense led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Their recent form, including a dominant win over the Knicks, showcases their championship aspirations. Boston's league-leading three-point shooting and improved defensive efforts make them a formidable opponent on any court.

However, the Raptors shouldn't be entirely discounted. Their recent victory over the Suns, featuring a barrage of three-pointers, demonstrates their potential to catch fire offensively. The trio of Quickley, Barrett, and Barnes gives Toronto a fighting chance, especially if they can exploit Boston's occasional vulnerability to perimeter shooting. The home-court advantage and Toronto's faster pace at Scotiabank Arena could also work in their favor. While Toronto may keep it competitive early and potentially lead at times, Boston's superior depth and consistency should ultimately prevail. Expect the Celtics to pull away in the fourth quarter, securing a hard-fought road win covering the spread Tuesday night.

Final Celtics-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -11 (-112), Over 227.5 (-110)