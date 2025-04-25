ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Chelsea looks to move up the Premier League standings as they face Everton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Chelsea-Everton prediction and pick.

Chelsea comes into the game sitting at 16-9-8 on the year, which currently places them in sixth in the EPL. They are tied in points with Aston Villa, and two points behind Newcastle for a spot in the Europa League next year. Further, they are just three points behind Nottingham Forest for a spot in next year's Champions League. They have played solidly as of late, taking a win over Fulham. They have gone 3-2-1 in the last six games as well.

Meanwhile, Everton is 8-14-11 on the year, which places them in 13th in the EPL currently. They are 17 points in front of Ipswich Town to avoid relegation, while also sitting 21 points behind Newcastle for a spot in a continental tournament. They have not been great as of late, losing to Manchester City last time out. Further, Everton is just 1-3-2 in their last six games.

Here are the Chelsea-Everton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Everton Odds

Chelsea: -170

Everton: +500

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -120

Under 2.5 goals: -113

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea has scored well this year. In their 33 EPL matches, they have scored 58 times, good for 1.76 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 27 of 33 matches this year. Chelsea has scored better a home this year as well. They have scored in 15 of their 16 home games, scoring 30 goals in the process. That is good for 1.88 goals per game this year at home.

Cole Palmer leads the way for Chelsea this year. He has scored 14 times while adding eight assists this year. Further, he has converted three of his four penalty kicks this year. Meanwhile, Nicholas Jackson has been solid as well. He has scored nine goals this year with five assists. Noni Madueke has scored seven times this year while adding three assists. Finally, Enzo Fernandez has moved the ball well this year. Fernandez has six assists this year, while he has also scored five times.

Chelsea ha also been solid on defense this year. In EPL play, they have allowed just 40 goals in 33 games. That is good for just 1.21 goals per game against them this year. Further, they have been better at home on defense. Chelsea has allowed just 17 goals at home on defense, good for 1.06 goals per game. They also have three clean sheets at home in their last four games.

Why Everton Will Win

Everton has scored 32 goals in 33 Premier League games this year. That is good for 1.03 goals per game. Still, they have scored in just 19 of the 33 EPL games this year. Everton has scored in nine of their 16 road games this year and has scored 12 goals in the process. That is good for 0.75 goals per game on the road.

Iliman Ndiaye has led the way for Everton this year. He has scored seven times on an expected 5.2 goals this year. Meanwhile, Beto has also been solid for Everton. He has six goals this year for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewis has also played well. He has three goals and an assist this year, but the three goals are on an expected 6.1. Finally, Swight McNeil has moved the ball well. He has four assists and he has also added three goals.

Everton has been solid on defense this year. In EPL play, they have allowed just 40 goals in 33 games. That is good for just 1.21 goals per game against them this year. Everton has allowed 19 goals on the road so far this year, which is good for 1.19 goals per game.

Final Chelsea-Everton Prediction & Pick

Everton has scored more than one goal in a road game just three times this year. Meanwhile, they have been the victim of a clean sheet on the road four times. Meanwhile, Chelsea has been great at home as of late. They have lost just twice at home this year, going 9-5-2. Further, they have not lost at home since the end of December. Further, their defense has been great at home this year. Chelsea has allowed just four goals at home in their last six home games. With Everton struggling to score and Chelsea playing great defense, expect Chelsea to push to get ahead early. Once they get ahead, Chelsea can sit back more on defense and just look for counter opportunities. With that, take Chelsea to get the win in this one..

Final Chelsea-Everton Prediction & Pick: Chelsea ML (-170)