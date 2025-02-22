ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Clemson and Xavier. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-SMU prediction and pick.

Clemson faces SMU in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, both teams riding impressive momentum. The Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) are coming off three consecutive victories, including a significant win over No. 2 Duke, showcasing their strong defense and rebounding prowess led by Viktor Lakhin and Ian Schieffelin. Meanwhile, SMU (20-6, 11-4 ACC) is fresh off a dominant 97-73 win against Notre Dame, where Kario Oquendo shined with 25 points. Expect a battle of contrasting styles: Clemson's disciplined defense against SMU's explosive offense, making this a must-watch clash in the ACC.

Here are the Clemson-SMU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-SMU Odds

Clemson: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -128

SMU: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs. SMU

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's recent surge in form positions them as strong favorites to overcome SMU in their upcoming clash. The Tigers have been on a tear, winning eight of their last nine games, including impressive victories over powerhouses Duke and North Carolina. Their balanced attack, led by the formidable Viktor Lakhin, who recently dropped 22 points against Duke, gives them a significant edge. Clemson's defensive prowess, coupled with their strong rebounding ability, spearheaded by Ian Schieffelin, will likely prove too much for SMU to handle. The Tigers' disciplined approach and tournament experience from last year's Elite Eight run provide them with the mental fortitude needed to secure a crucial road win.

While SMU boasts a potent offense, averaging 82.8 points per game and leading the ACC in scoring, their lack of quality wins against top-tier opponents is a glaring weakness. The Mustangs are 0-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents in the NET rankings, which doesn't bode well for their matchup against a Clemson team that has proven itself against elite competition. SMU's reliance on a balanced scoring attack, with six players averaging double figures, may falter against Clemson's stifling defense. Furthermore, the Tigers' experience in high-pressure ACC games gives them an edge over SMU, who are still adjusting to the rigors of their debut ACC season. Clemson's momentum and proven track record against top teams make them the likely victors in this crucial late-season matchup.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU's impressive debut season in the ACC has positioned them as a formidable opponent for Clemson in their upcoming matchup. The Mustangs' balanced offensive attack, featuring six players averaging double figures, makes them a nightmare for opposing defenses. Led by their dynamic backcourt of Kevin “Boopie” Miller and Zhuric Phelps, SMU boasts the ACC's highest-scoring offense at 82.8 points per game. Their ability to spread the scoring load and create mismatches will likely pose significant challenges for Clemson's defense. Additionally, SMU's road prowess cannot be overlooked, as they've compiled an impressive 9-2 record in games away from home, including a 6-2 mark in true road games. This road success demonstrates their mental toughness and ability to perform under pressure, which will be crucial in a hostile environment at Clemson.

Defensively, SMU has shown the ability to disrupt opponents and create turnovers, with Zhuric Phelps leading the ACC in steals. This defensive intensity could prove problematic for Clemson, potentially leading to easy transition baskets for the Mustangs. Furthermore, SMU's 7-foot-2 center Samet Yigitoglu provides a formidable presence in the paint, which could neutralize Clemson's interior scoring and rebounding advantages. The Mustangs are also coming off a dominant 97-73 victory over Notre Dame, showcasing their ability to put together complete performances. With momentum on their side and a balanced attack that has proven difficult for ACC opponents to contain, SMU has the tools and confidence to secure a crucial road win against Clemson, further solidifying their case for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Final Clemson-SMU Prediction & Pick

In a clash of contrasting styles, SMU's high-octane offense meets Clemson's stout defense in what promises to be a thrilling ACC showdown. While SMU's balanced scoring attack and road resilience are impressive, Clemson's experience against top-tier competition and recent momentum give them a slight edge. Expect a back-and-forth battle with multiple lead changes, but Clemson's defensive prowess and clutch performances from Viktor Lakhin and PJ Hall will ultimately prove decisive. The Tigers' ability to control the pace and limit SMU's transition opportunities will be key. In a nail-biter, Clemson should emerge victorious covering the spread on the road, solidifying their position in the ACC standings.

Final Clemson-SMU Prediction & Pick: Clemson -1.5 (-115), Over 145.5 (-115)