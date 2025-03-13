ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Colorado looks for another upset as they face Houston. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Houston prediction and pick.

Colorado would go 13-19 on the year this past year and 3-17 in Big 12 play. That placed them as the 16 seed in the conference tournament. After upsetting the nine-seed TCU in the first round, they would play West Virginia in their last game. West Virginia led by six going into the halftime break, and would hold the lead for the first portion of the second half. Colorado would go on a 13-0 run in the second half though, taking the lead, as they went on to win the game 67-60.

Meanwhile, Houston was 27-4 in the regular season while going 19-1 in Big 12 play. That gave Houston the top seed in the Big 12 tournament. They would open up the year with a win before falling to Auburn. After two more wins, they lost to Alabama and then would lose two games later to San Diego State. After that, they would win 13 straight games before a loss to Texas Tech. Since then, Houston has had ten consecutive wins. In their last game of the regular season, Houston faced Baylor. Baylor had the three-point lead at the end of the first half, but Houston would come back. Houston would take a 65-61 win over Baylor.

Houston won the first meeting between these two 69-59. The winner of this game will play the winner of Iowa State and BYU.

Here are the USC-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Colorado-Houston Odds

Colorado: +17.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1280

Houston: -17.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 126.5 (-110)

Under: 126.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Houston

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is 85th in the nation in KenPom's current rankings. They are 143rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 55th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado was solid on defense this year, sitting 139th in the nation in opponent points per game while also sitting 105th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They were also great inside the arc. Colorado is 82nd in the nation in opponent two point shooting this year while also sitting 80th in the nation in blocks.

Julian Hammond III leads the way for Colorado this year. He leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals on the year. Hammond has 12.6 points per game while also bringing in 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Trevor Baskin leads the way in rebounding. He comes in with 4.9 rebounds per game while scoring 7.2 points and adding 1.9 assists.

Andrej Jakimovski has also been solid this year. He has ten points per game while he adds 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Further, Bangot Dak has 8.2 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked third in KenPom's rankings this year. They are ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting second in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Houston is number one in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are fifth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They limit opponent shots very well, sitting fifth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

LJ Cryer leads the way this year for Houston. He comes into the game with 15.3 points per game while also adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding three rebounds, one assist, and 1.4 steals per game this year. Finally, Milos Uzan leads the team in assists. He has 4.4 assists per game with 10.9 points, three rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 rebounds per game. He also is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 1.7 assists and one steal per game.

Final Colorado-Houston Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the defensive side of the court this year. While Houston is one of the best defensive units in the nation, the Colorado offense may be able to keep them in this game. Colorado is 256th in the nation in points per game but are 139th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Houston is 133rd in the nation in points per game but sits 121st in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Colorado is 72nd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Houston is 54th. Houston is the better team and should get the win, but with how Colorado is playing, they will keep it close.

Final Colorado-Houston Prediction & Pick: Colorado +17.5 (-102)