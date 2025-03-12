ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Big 12 tournament continues as Iowa State faces BYU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-BYU prediction and pick.

Meanwhile, Iowa State comes into the game 23-8 on the year, with a 13-7 record in Big 12 play. That gave them the fifth seed in the Big 12 tournament and a first round bye. They would then face Cincinnati in their first game in a second round game after Cincinnati advanced by defeating Oklahoma State. Iowa State would dominate the game. They took the lead just three minutes into the game and would not hand it back. they would lead by nine at the end of the first half, and go on to win the game 76-56.

Meanwhile, BYU was 23-8 in the regular season and 14-6 in conference play. That gave them the four-seed in the Big 12 tournament. They opened the year strong, winning ten of their first 12 games. BYU would then drop four of their next five before winning four straight. After back-to-back losses, they would win their last eight, including a BYU double overtime win over Iowa State. They finished off the regular season facing Utah. BYU would lead by just four at the end of the first half, and would go on to win the game 85-74.

BYU won the only meeting between these two, winning in double overtime 88-85. The winner of this game will face the winner of Colorado and Houston.

Here are the Iowa State-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Iowa State-BYU Odds

Iowa State: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -150

BYU: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. BYU

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked ninth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 25th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 33rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 48th in shooting efficiency this year. Iowa State has been able to get to the free throw line well this year. They are 21st in the nation in free throw attempts per game while they are 12th in the nation in points scored from free throws.

The top scoring option of Iowa State is Curtis Jones. He comes into the game with 17 points per game this year, while he adds 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.2 assists per game while adding 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.7 points per game while adding 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic is scoring 11 points per game while adding three rebounds per game this year.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is ranked 24th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 57th in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU has been great on offense this year. They are 22nd in the nation in points per game while sitting eighth in shooting efficiency. Further, they have been great from behind the arc. They are 18th in three point attempts per game, seventh in made attempts, and 36th in three point shooting percentage.

Richie Saunders leads the way for BYU. He comes in with 16 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Saunders is joined in the frontcourt by Keba Keita, who leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game while scoring 6.8 points and having a block per game.

Meanwhile, Egor Demin leads the team in assists. He comes in with 5.6 assists per game, while adding 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Trevin Knell. Knell is scoring 9.1 points per game, while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Final Iowa State-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU did take the first match-up between these two teams, but there are some major differences between the two teams. First, both teams have been great on offense this year. Still, Iowa State has the better defense. They are 43rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 61st in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, BYU is 98th in opponent points per game while sitting 98th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Iowa State forced turnovers well. They are sixth in the nation in opponent turnovers per game while sitting seventh in steals per game. BYU is 220th in the nation in turnovers per game this year. It should be another great game, but Iowa State takes this one.

Final Iowa State-BYU Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -2.5 (-115)