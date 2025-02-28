ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's College basketball slate as we head to the Big East for this next tilt between rivals. The Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 13-4 Big East) will visit the Xavier Musketeers (18-10, 10-7 Big East) as the two teams meet for a rematch. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Xavier prediction and pick.

The Creighton Bluejays most recently took down DePaul 75-65 for back-to-back wins. They've won 11 of their last 13 games with tough back-t0-back losses against UConn and No. 9 St. John's. They'll look to get back on track as the road underdogs against a Xavier team they beat 86-77 a month ago.

The Xavier Musketeers most recently beat Seton Hall 73-66 on the road for their fourth-consecutive victory. While they couldn't get it done during their first go at Creighton, they own a signature win over a ranked UConn team and will come into this one as the home betting favorites by less than a basket.

Here are the Creighton-Xavier College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Xavier Odds

Creighton: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Xavier: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

TV: FOX Sports

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Creighton Bluejays would be ranked right now had it not been for their recent four-point loss to an unranked UConn team. Their defense allowed 38 points to Liam McNeeley and followed it up by allowing 23 points to St. John's RJ Luis Jr. Still, they've been a resilient team all season and Ryan Kalkbrenner will be coming in following one of his better performances of the season with 25 points and a season-high 13 rebounds against DePaul. He'll be their go-to man with guard Steven Ashworth waiting along the perimeter to flex his 37.2% mark from three this year.

Expand Tweet



Creighton ranks 29th in D-I with 16.9 APG, constantly spreading the ball around and making the extra pass. They also own the Big East's second-highest field goal percentage at 47.2%, so they're always focusing on taking the best shots available. Kalkbrenner will certainly have an advantageous matchup as he scored 29 points his first time seeing Xavier. Look for the Bluejays to pound the ball inside early as they work to free up their shooters along the perimeter.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Xavier Musketeers have scored at least 70 points in each of their last four wins, making them a dangerous opponent at home where they're averaging 77.1 PPG and rank third in the Big East. They managed to play Creighton tight on the road and while they totaled less turnovers on their own side, they fell behind on the rebounding and couldn't get going from three. Look for Marcus Foster to get going from three-point range as he's shooting 39.8% behind the arc. Forward Zach Freemantle will also have a tall task as both their leading scorer and rebounder going up against one of the nation's best big men in Kalkbrenner.

Expand Tweet



Xavier has lost their last three meetings against Creighton, but they own the most recent 10-game series at 6-4. Xavier also enjoys a 13-2 record at home while going 9-6 against the spread during those games. They've won five of the last six and they're looking to stamp their tournament ticket if they're able to notch a few key wins to end the season. Them being favored at home is certainly surprising given how the first meeting went, but they're a far better home team and will have a packed crowd supporting them here.

Final Creighton-Xavier Prediction & Pick

This should be another classic meeting between these two teams as both sides know how to play each other well. The first meeting was very telling and while Xavier was able to keep the game close through much of the first half, they couldn't find answers once Creighton began feeding the ball to Ryan Kalkbrenner consistently. Expect to see much of the same in this one as his ability to stretch the floor and offer post moves will give this Xavier team trouble early in the game.

While the betting odds favor the home team in this one, Creighton has been sensational on the road this season with a 6-1-1 ATS mark. They've also been able to stand up to the challenge with a 3-3 record as underdogs, so we'll back them with our pick as they notch another win on the road.

Final Creighton-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Creighton ML (+102)