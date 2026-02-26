As the Baltimore Orioles try to go on a deep playoff run in 2026, they're hopeful top prospect Samuel Basallo will play a big role in any offensive success they find. But on Thursday, everyone involved with the Orioles was holding their breath.

Basallo was forced to leave the Orioles' Grapefruit League matchup with an injury, via Mike Kurland of MLB Playing Time. The catcher stretched across his body to make a tag at home plate, leading to the injury.

#Orioles Samuel Basallo left the game with an injury. The injury occurred to his midsection on this play at the plate. He stretched for the tag and laid there in pain and grabbed at his midsection. pic.twitter.com/q3MsDn5tfN — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) February 26, 2026

There's no word yet on the exact type of injury Basallo is facing, although he is seen grabbing at his midsection. Now out of the game, the catcher is sure to undergo tests. Once the Orioles have more information about his injury, they can plot their next course of action.

If Basallo was forced to miss serious time though, they'd be a major blow to Baltimore. The top prospect got his first taste of MLB action in 2025, appearing in 31 games. Basallo struggled a tad, hitting .135 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Still, the slugger ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Baltimore is confident in Basallo's overall potential.

The only question is where he'll exactly play on the field. Adley Rutschman is the team's everyday catcher while Pete Alonso is now set to occupy first base for the foreseeable future. New manager Craig Albernaz will have to toy around with the designated hitter spot, but ultimately, the team wants Basallo's bat in the lineup.

That is, if he is healthy of course. The Orioles will have to keep their breath held for just a little while longer as they gain more information about Basallo's injury.