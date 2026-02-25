ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we'll see a matchup of the top two seeds in each Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder (45-14) take on the Detroit Pistons (42-14) in their first meeting of the season. Check our NBA odds series for the Thunder-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are first in the Western Conference after beating the Toronto Raptors 116-107 their last time out. They've won three-straight games heading into this showdown, but they're listed as the longest underdogs in any previous game this season due to injuries.

The Detroit Pistons continue to lead the Eastern Conference standings despite their last 114-103 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, but they've gone an impressive 8-2 over their last 10 and are primed for this statement win over the defending champs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +7.5 (+100)

Detroit Pistons: -7.5 (-120)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Pistons Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Detroit: Isaiah Stewart (suspension – OUT)

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 22-7 at home this season. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 21-7 on the road.

The Pistons are 32-13 as betting favorites. The Thunder have gone 2-1 as underdogs.

The Pistons are 32-25 ATS overall, 15-14 ATS at home. The Thunder are 30-29 ATS overall, 15-13 ATS on the road.

The Pistons are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Thunder.

The Thunder are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The Pistons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Thunder's last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Thunder vs. Pistons Matchup

It seems as though fans have been waiting all season for these two teams to finally meet given their stellar starts to the season. The Pistons have caught second-wind through the All-Star break, performing well and winning games despite the suspensions to Jalen Duren and currently Isaiah Stewart. They weren't able to keep up with the interior length of the Spurs through four quarters, but they'll be dealing with a much less physical defense in the Thunder.

The Thunder will be without their MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to which they've posted a solid 7-3 record while averaging 115.0 PPG in games he's missed. Jalen Williams has also been dealing with the injury bug, so the Thunder may be without their two main playmakers as they try to topple the East's best team. Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso have been stellar on the defensive end this season, but they'll need to find answers on offense as well to make up for the potential absence of their point guard.

The Pistons rank second, right behind the Thunder, in overall defensive net rating this season. The Thunder lead all teams in just about every net category, but it's worth noting the Pistons have been posting similar, if not better numbers on the offensive side over their last 20 games. With Jalen Duren continuing his All-Star level play from the center position, he could be the key for their success in matching up against Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Pistons have been great at home this season and their fans will be showing out in full force to see the NBA's two best teams squaring off. However, this is the largest betting spread the Thunder have face this season as underdogs, so it'll take a heroic effort from the Pistons in adjusting from their last loss and playing a similar-styled team in the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

This matchup has been a long time coming, but it's unfortunate to see both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams of the Thunder potentially missing this game due to injury. The Pistons have been wildly consistent even without Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart at points this season, even winning a few games without Cade Cunningham in the lineup as well.

The Thunder will have to lean greatly on the defensive pressure from their back court in an effort to stop Cade Cunningham. In the paint, the matchups between Duren and both Oklahoma City bigs will also be a storyline given Duren's physicality. Expect both teams to have numerous looks at the free-throw line if this game begins to get chippy.

The Pistons have seen more of these “playoff feel” games during this regular season and they'll be amped to host this first meeting against Oklahoma City. While the spread may be wide, this could be a throwaway game for the Thunder given the injuries and still trying to get healthy. For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Detroit Pistons to bounce back from their last loss and cover the spread at home.

Final Thunder-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -7.5 (-120); OVER 219.5 (-110)