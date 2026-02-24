ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This Eastern Conference showdown features two teams jockeying for playoff positioning as the regular season enters its decisive stretch. The New York Knicks cling to a narrow edge over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed in the East. That makes Monday night’s clash at Rocket Arena a potential tie-breaker with postseason implications. Both teams have surged at different points this winter. With home-court advantage in the first round potentially hanging in the balance, expect a playoff-level intensity from the opening tip.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers betting odds

Knicks: +3.5, -110

Cavaliers: -3.5, -110

Over: 230.5, -110

Under: 230.5, -110

Knicks vs. Cavaliers key injuries

Knicks: G Miles McBride (Pelvis)

Cavaliers: G Max Strus (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers betting trends

The Knicks and Cavaliers have played each other 61 times since the 2010-11 regular season. Historically, the Cavaliers have held the upper hand with a 34-27 record in those head-to-head matchups. However, the tide has turned this season. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, the Knicks have won both of their meetings with the Cavs. Their most recent encounter in December saw New York secure a 126-124 victory at home. Thei October meeting also ended in a Knicks W at MSG, 119-111.

This will be their first meeting this season at Rocket Arena, where the Cavaliers are 19-11 so far this season. In their last five matchups, the home team has won four times. The only time the road team has won in those meetings was when Cleveland won, 108-102, in New York back in early April 2025. Entering this game, the Knicks have won back to back games against the Rockets and Bulls. Cleveland, meanwhile, just saw their post-trade deadline win streak snapped by the Thunder, 121-113.

Several betting trends do indicate that the Knicks and Cavaliers will play in a tight game here:

Cleveland has struggled against the spread (ATS) when favored by 3.5 points or more this season, posting a 15-26 ATS record in those scenarios.

While the Knicks are dominant at home (19-11 ATS), they have struggled significantly on the road this season, covering only 35.7% of the time (10-17-1 ATS).

The “Under” has been a consistent winner at Rocket Arena. The Cavaliers have hit the Over in only 40% of their home games (12 out of 30) this season.

The Knicks covered the spread in both of their victories over the Cavs this so far this season.

2025 records:

Knicks: 38-21 straight up, 31-27-1 ATS; Cavaliers: 36-22 straight up, 24-34 ATS

Over/Under:

Knicks 29-29-1; Cavaliers 28-30

Keys to Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup

New York Knicks

Exploit the backcourt advantage:

The pairing of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns has given the Knicks dynamic scoring versatility. Brunson’s ability to control tempo and attack mismatches must force Cleveland’s guards into uncomfortable defensive rotations. If New York wins the guard battle, they can dictate the rhythm.

Control the glass:

The Knicks are among the league leaders in second-chance opportunities. Josh Hart’s rebounding instincts and the collective effort of the front line will be critical against Cleveland’s size. Limiting long rebounds also prevents the Cavs from igniting transition offense.

Physical defensive pressure:

New York thrives in grind-it-out environments. Slowing the pace, crowding ball handlers, and forcing late-clock decisions can disrupt Cleveland’s fluid half-court sets.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Protect the paint:

Cleveland’s defensive identity begins at the rim. By walling off driving lanes and forcing the Knicks into perimeter-heavy possessions, they can neutralize Brunson’s mid-range mastery.

Ball movement:

The Cavaliers are at their best when the offense hums through quick reversals and inside-out action. Avoiding stagnant isolation play against a disciplined defense will be essential.

Home-court intensity:

Rocket Arena has provided a tangible boost this season. An early run fueled by crowd energy could push the Knicks out of their preferred tempo.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers prediction and pick

The Knicks’ recent surge, sparked by Brunson’s steady leadership and KAT's scoring, makes them a dangerous road opponent. However, Cleveland’s home-court edge and interior defense loom large in a matchup likely to be defined by half-court execution.

Expect a playoff-style contest where every possession is magnified. While New York’s guard play should keep the game within striking distance, Cleveland’s ability to protect the paint and control defensive rebounds gives them the narrow edge.

Final score prediction: Cavaliers 112, Knicks 108

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Over/Under: Under 230.5