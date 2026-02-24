ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at the continuation of this next Western Conference series. The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-23) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) as Minnesota leads the series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Blazers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sixth in the Western Conference standings following their most recent 135-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. They've won eight of their last 12 games and head into this one looking to remain perfect against Portland on the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently ninth in the Western standings after most recently beating the Phoenix Suns 92-77. Following a rough six-game losing skid, they've responded by winning five of their last seven games and will look for another as the betting underdogs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Timberwolves vs. Blazers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6.5 (-102)

Portland Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-118)

Over: 233.5 (-112)

Under: 233.5 (-108)

Timberwolves vs. Blazers Key Injuries

Minnesota: Naz Reid (shoulder – Questionable)

Portland: Deni Avdija (back – OUT) / Damian Lillard (achilles – OUT) / Shaedon Sharpe (calf – OUT)

Timberwolves vs. Blazers Betting Trends

The Portland Trail Blazers are 16-14 at home this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 15-12 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 31-15 as betting favorites. The Blazers are 12-23 as underdogs.

The Blazers are 31-26-1 ATS overall, 17-13 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 25-33 ATS overall, 12-15 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 8-2 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Blazers.

The Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

The Blazers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as the underdogs.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Minnesota's last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Portland's last nine games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Blazers Matchup

Both teams are playing well heading into this game as the Timberwolves continue to keep their pace for playoff position and the Trail Blazers avenge their recent losing streak. This series, however, has been a lopsided affair as the Timberwolves have managed two wins by a combined margin of 28 points. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle both swapped 41-point games each time out, so expect them to see another advantageous matchup against this undersize Blazers team.

Donovan Clingan will be the key to Portland's success in this game while they'll be without their two best players in Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe. Jerami Grant will see extended minutes filling in for his All-Star teammate as he has through most of the season, but the Blazers are much less consistent on offense without Avdija in the lineup.

Furthermore, Shaedon Sharpe has proven to be their most efficient scorer and will miss this game as well. Through the veteran leadership and facilitating of Jrue Holiday, both him and Clingan will need to be effective and active in the pick-and-roll game. The Timberwolves aren't the defensive team they've been over the last few seasons, but Rudy Gobert's activity on that end of the floor with Naz Reid out would certainly help their cause.

Anthony Edwards should be in line for another big game despite the likelihood of Jrue Holiday guarding him. He's proven himself against the best defenders in the world and given his previous success in this matchup, expect him to lead the scoring charge as he tries to put his team up early.

Timberwolves vs. Blazers Prediction and Pick

While the Portland Trail Blazers have gotten on the right side of the win column over these last few games, we can't ignore their struggles against this much taller and more physical Minnesota Timberwolves team. Furthermore, without Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, the Blazers will seriously have to lean on the likes of Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan to have a chance in this one.

On the other side, this is the time of year where the Timberwolves start locking-in and Anthony Edwards begins his path to the playoffs. His scoring can will them to a win against most teams, but it should be all the more welcoming against an injured Portland team.

While the Timberwolves haven't been particularly consistent in covering betting spreads this season, they've got all the advantages in this matchup and should be able to come away with a convincing road win. Let's take the over as both teams could find scoring runs throughout.

Final Timberwolves-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -6.5 (-102); OVER 233.5 (-112)