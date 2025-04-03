ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 105: Emmett vs. Murphy as we take a look at this next Prelim bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. The UK's own Davey Grant will take on Daniel Santos hailing from Brazil as both fighters look for back-to-back wins. Check the UFC odds series for our Grant-Santos prediction and pick.

Davey Grant (14-7) has gone 7-6 inside the UFC since 2013. He's been on a hot streak as of late, winning three of his last four fights with his most recent unanimous decision win coming against Ramon Taveras. He'll look to welcome a fresh prospect as he tries to keep this momentum rolling. Grant stands 5-foot-8 with a 69-inch reach.

Daniel Santos (11-2) has gone 2-1 in the UFC since 2022. He's won back-to-back fights against John Castaneda and Johnny Munoz Jr. leading up to this one, but he's had a number of subsequent bouts fall through due to injuries and withdrawals. He'll look to get back on the winning track as the slim betting favorite. Santos stands 5-foot-7 with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Davey Grant-Daniel Santos Odds

Davey Grant: +130

Daniel Santos: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Davey Grant Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ramon Taveras – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Davey Grant didn't have one of his best showings his last time out against Ramon Tavares, but his gritty nature and ability to initiate the wrestling is what ultimately got him the win. He was out-struck by a slim margin, but he managed takedowns and valuable control time on the ground to ultimately gain the win. He's a constant threat on the feet with his long striking reach and loves to throw his jab out front while following it with quick kicks up the middle. Expect another steady, consistent performance out of him in this one.

Grant does a solid job of throwing off his opponents with his awkward striking style and peculiar striking rhythm. He throws strikes without much tell behind them and he's very sharp when it comes to landing on the target. He can be a bit stiff in his stance at times and doesn't do a great deal to move his head off the center line, but he more than makes up for it with toughness and willingness to march forward at all times.

Why Daniel Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Johnny Munoz Jr. – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Daniel Santos looked completely dominant during his last fight against a willing striker like Johnny Munoz Jr. He didn't shy away from the challenge and managed to out-strike his opponent 134-64. While he owns two submission wins, he's not one to grapple much and prefers and brawl on the feet. His chin has been tested and serves him well during chaotic scraps, so we can expect to see Daniel Santos unafraid to mix things up with Grant in the pocket.

Santos recently withdrew from two fights leading to this one and withdrew from one prior due to injury. While he hasn't been able to be very active, his last two appearances have been flawless as he's very dangerous when he's on his game. He'll need to limit his mental mistakes against a well-rounded opponent like Davey Grant, but if he's able to replicate his previous two performances and fight smart on the feet, he should be able to come away with the win.

Final Davey Grant-Daniel Santos Prediction & Pick

With both fighters coming in off wins, this should be a high-level match as both men are methodical strikers on the feet. Davey Grant is certainly the more fundamental boxer and does great work in closing the distance while pushing a frantic pace against his opponent. Daniel Santos could be seen as the more dangerous opponent with his athleticism and ability to mix things up on the feet while throwing a multitude of combinations.

I expect Davey Grant to fall slightly behind during this fight due to the aggressive output of Santos as he eventually tries to initiate the takedowns. He saw a similar look during his last fight and it worked in his favor, so don't be surprised if he tries a similar tactic in this one.

However, I expect Santos to be mindful of the takedown attempts as he'll look to keep this fight on the feet. He's smart enough to make adjustments mid-fight and I think he'll be able to get the timing of Grant down and attack during his entries. Let's roll with the betting favorite in what should be a hard-fought bout.

Final Davey Grant-Daniel Santos Prediction & Pick: Daniel Santos (-155)