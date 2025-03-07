ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The A-10 regular season comes to a close as Dayton faces VCU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-VCU prediction and pick.

Dayton comes into the game at 21-9 on the year and 11-6 in conference play, placing them tied for third in the A-10. They opened the year 4-0 before losses to North Carolina and Iowa State. Still, Dayton would upset UConn on their way to winning five straight. They would lose four of the next five but since then have won ten of the last 13 games. In their last game, Dayton faced Saint Louis. Dayton would be down by 13 points heading into halftime. Still, they would make the comeback, taking the lead late in the second half and winning the game 75-67.

VCU comes into the game at 25-5, and 15-2 in conference play, placing them in first in the A-10. VCU opened the year 4-0 before back-to-back losses. They would then win five more before losing two of the next three. Since then, they have been nearly unbeatable. They have won 15 of their last 16 games, with the only loss being to Saint Louis. Last time out, they faced Duquesne. It was tight early, but VCU would open up an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. They would go on to win the game 71-62.

Here are the Dayton-VCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-VCU Odds

Dayton: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

VCU: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dayton vs. VCU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton is ranked 78th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 139th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Dayton has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. While they are 110th in the nation in points per game, they are also 86th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Dayton has moved the ball well. They are 67th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 41st in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nate Santos leads the way for Dayton this year. He comes into the game scoring 14.2 points per game while also adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year. He is joined on the court by Enoch Cheeks, who leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game to go with his 13.4 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Further, Javon Bennett comes in with 10.4 points per game while also adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Finally, it is Malachi Smith who leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 5.2 assists per game while adding 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

VCU is ranked 28th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 41st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency. VCU has been great on defense this year. They are seventh in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting third in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been stifling in the second half of games this year, sitting seventh in the nation in second-half opponent points.

Max Shulga leads the way for VCU, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals this year. Shulga is scoring 15.5 points per game while adding 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He also adds 5.8 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Joe Bamisile. Basimile is scoring 15.2 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Phillip Russel is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jack Clark leads the team in rebounding this year, coming into the game with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also is scoring nine points and adding 2.1 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Christian Fermin. Fermin is scoring five points per game while averaging 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Final Dayton-VCU Prediction & Pick

The VCU defense has been great this year. While Dayton has been more efficient on offense, the VCU defense should be able to slow them down. Further, the Dayton defense has not been amazing this year. They are 107th in opponent points per game, but sit 204th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, VCU is 70th in points per game while sitting 96th in shooting efficiency. VCU is also tenth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Dayton is 191st. This should give VCU extra possessions to build a lead. Take VCU in this one.

Final Dayton-VCU Prediction & Pick: VCU -8.5 (-110)