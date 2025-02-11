ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

AC Milan looks for a road win in the first leg of this knockout stage game as they visit Feyenoord. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Feyenoord-Milan prediction and pick.

Feyenoord went 4-1-3 in the league phase of the Champions League. They opened up with a 4-0 loss to Bayern Leverkusen before winning back-to-back games. They would then fall to Salzburg but manage a draw with Manchester City. Further, Feyenoord defeated Bayern Munich 3-0. In their last game, Feyenoord faced Lille, falling 6-1.

Meanwhile, AC Milan is 5-0-3 in the league phase. They opened up with back-to-back losses, falling to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. From there, they would win five straight games, including wins over Real Madrid and Club Brugge. In their last game, Milan faced Dinamo Zagreb. They would fall 2-1 in that game.

Here are the Feyenoord-Milan Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Feyenoord-Milan Odds

Feyenoord: +230

Milan: +115

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -138

Under 2.5 goals: +114

How to Watch Feyenoord vs. Milan

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Feyenoord Will Win

Feyenoord has scored well overall this year. They have scored in 28 of 32 total fixtures, scoring 70 goals in the process. That is good for 2.19 goals per game. In UCL play, they have scored in seven of eight fixtures, scoring 18 goals, good for 2.25 goals per game. They have also scored in three of four games at home, scoring two goals per game at home in UCL play.

Santiago Gimenez has led the way for Feyenoord. He has scored seven times with an assist in Eredivisie play, while he has scored four times on an expected 2.9 goals in UCL play. Further, he also has an assist in UCL play. Meanwhile, Igor Paixao has moved the ball well in UCL play. He has four assists in UCL play while also scoring a goal. In domestic league play, he has six goals and seven assists. Finally, Anis Hadj Moussa has been solid in UCL play. He has three goals on an expected .5, while he has also scored four times in Eredivisie play.

Feyenoord has had some struggles on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 21 goals over the eight fixtures so far. They have been better at home, allowing 2.25 goals per game in their four home fixtures. Their one UCL clean sheet also came at home in a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Why Milan Will Win

AC Milan has scored in 30 of 35 fixtures overall, scoring 1.8 goals per game across all fixtures. In UCL play, they have scored in seven of eight fixtures and are scoring 1.75 goals per game. They have remained consistent on the road in UCL play. Milan has scored 1.75 goals per game in their four road fixtures, scoring in three of four games on the road.

Christian Pulisic has been great for AC Milan in Champions League play. He has four goals on an expected 1.3 while also having an assist. In Serie A play, he has six goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Tijjani Reijnders has three goals in UCL play, while he has seven goals and two assists in Series A play. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has just one time so far in UCL play, but he has five goals this year in Serie A play. That is on an expected 3.9. Finally, Rafael Leao has scored three times in the tournament on an expected two goals. He has five goals and four assists in domestic league play.

AC Milan has been solid on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just 11 goals over eight games so far. Further, they have allowed six goals on the road in their four road fixtures in the Champions League. Their one clean sheet in UCL play was at home.

Final Feyenoord-Milan Prediction & Pick

This is a strength-against-strength match-up here. Feyenoord is a better offensive unit, but AC Milan is better on defense. Still, Feyenoord has seen the total go over 2.5 goals in all eight of their games so far in UCL play. That total has also gone over in 23 of their 32 games this year. Meanwhile, Milan has seen the over 2.5 marker hit in half of their UCL game and 63 percent of their total fixtures this year. Milan is the better team and should be favored, but Feyenoord will find the back of the net in this one. With that, take the over in this game.

Final Feyenoord-Milan Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-138)