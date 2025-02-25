ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big East showdown on Wednesday as Georgetown faces UConn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-UConn prediction and pick.

Georgetown comes into the game at 16-11 on the year, while also going 7-9 in conference play. That places them in seventh in the Big East. They opened the year 12-2 before losing four straight games. Since then, they have won just four of nine games. In their last game, Georgetown faced Creighton. It was a tight first half, with Creighton taking a lead late in the half, and leading by two at the end of the first half. Still, Creighton would dominate the second half, winning the game 80-69.

Meanwhile, UConn is 18-9 on the year, while going 10-6 in conference play. That places them in fourth in the Big East. They opened the year 4-0 before dropping three straight. They would then win eight straight. UConn is just 6-6 since then. In their last game, UConn fell to St. John's. It was a tight first ten minutes of the game, but St. John's would take an 18-point lead by the end of the first half. St. John's would go on to defeat UConn 89-75.

Here are the Georgetown-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-UConn Odds

Georgetown: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

UConn: -12.5 (-1100

Moneyline: -950

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is 81st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 162nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgetown has been great on defense this year. They are 39th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 50th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 17th in the nation against the two this year. Georgetown is also 36th in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Micah Peavy leads the way for Georgetown. He leads the team in both scoring and steals this year. He is scoring 16.1 points per game while adding 2.6 steals per game. He also has 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists this year. Meanwhile, Jayden Epps is scoring 12.7 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Malik Mack is scoring 12.7 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Thomas Sorber leads the front court and in rebounds. Sorber comes in with 8.5 rebounds per game while adding 14.5 points per game with 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Drew Fielder. Fielder is scoring seven points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds per game this year.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is 38th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 99th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UConn has been great on offense this year. They are 62nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 33rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are third in the nation in assists per game while sitting 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Liam McNeeley leads the way this year for UConn. He is scoring 15.3 points per game while adding 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Alex Karaban. Karabana comes into the game with 14.2 points per game, while adding 5.1 rebounds and three assists. Finally, Tarris Reed leads the team in rebounds. He comes into the game with 6.9 rebounds, with 9.4 points and 1.1 assists.

Meanwhile, Solo Ball has led the way in the backcourt. Ball is scoring 14.7 points per game this year, while he is adding 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Hassan Diarra leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 5.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this year. Further, he adds eight points per game with 3.5 rebounds per game this year.

Final Georgetown-UConn Prediction & Pick

While Georgetown has been solid on defense this year, the offense has struggled. They are 206th in the nation in points per game while sitting 260th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, UConn is 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 120th in opponent shooting efficiency. UConn is also first in the nation in blocks per game this year. Further, UConn should dominate the rebounding battle. UConn is 37th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 41st in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Georgetown is 86th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 182nd in defensive rebounding percentage. Take UConn in this one.

